Pro-US Influence Accounts Shutdown by Social Media Giants After Using Deceptive Tactics
Mark Frost - Economist and professor of economicsRick Sanchez - Internationally recognized, Award Winning broadcast journalist, reporter, news presenterKyle Anzalone - Opinion editor of http://Antiwar.com, news editor of the Libertarian Institute, and co-host of Conflicts of InterestIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by professor Mark Frost to discuss the state of the European Union's gas crisis and its bleak future as we head towards the end of the year.In the second hour, hosts were joined by veteran journalist and broadcaster Rick Sanchez, who discussed his experiences covering Hurricane Katrina and how the government's response was seen then vs now.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with author and media editor Kyle Anzalone about his discovery of US-sponsored troll farms that were meant to influence social media users in different parts of the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Pro-US Influence Accounts Shutdown by Social Media Giants After Using Deceptive Tactics
09:47 GMT 31.08.2022 (Updated: 11:03 GMT 31.08.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, M. Reese Everson and Melik Abdul touched on several topics, including the recently discovered US-sponsored troll farms that were shut down by social media giants.
Mark Frost - Economist and professor of economics
Rick Sanchez - Internationally recognized, Award Winning broadcast journalist, reporter, news presenter
Kyle Anzalone
- Opinion editor of http://Antiwar.com
, news editor of the Libertarian Institute, and co-host of Conflicts of Interest
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by professor Mark Frost to discuss the state of the European Union's gas crisis and its bleak future as we head towards the end of the year.
In the second hour, hosts were joined by veteran journalist and broadcaster Rick Sanchez, who discussed his experiences covering Hurricane Katrina and how the government's response was seen then vs now.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with author and media editor Kyle Anzalone about his discovery of US-sponsored troll farms that were meant to influence social media users in different parts of the world.
