Princess Diana Feared She Could Be Assassinated Like Her Friend Versace, Bodyguard Reveals

Princess Diana Feared She Could Be Assassinated Like Her Friend Versace, Bodyguard Reveals

Princess Diana was afraid that she could be assassinated like her friend, Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was gunned down outside his mansion in Miami in July 1997, her bodyguard Lee Sansum has revealed. In his book titled "Protecting Diana: A Bodyguard's Story," Sansum writes about his experience as part of the security team which protected the Princess of Wales and her sons, William and Harry, during their summer vacation in France in 1997, shortly before Diana's tragic death in a car crash in Paris. After the news about Versace's death emerged, Sansum said he had a conversation with Diana in which she revealed her fears to him. Also, Diana's bodyguard recalls that there were "hundreds" of paparazzi surrounding their yacht daily, adding that the princess said she had already got used to them in the UK and there was nothing one could do about the situation. According to Sansum, Diana also told him she was considering moving to the US, where her boyfriend at the time, Egyptian businessman Dodi Al Fayed, had a "place out in California." She thought she could "get away from it all" there, the bodyguard said. Tragically, the paparazzi played a major role in Princess Diana's death, when a Mercedes she and her boyfriend Al Fayed were traveling in after a dinner at a Paris restaurant crashed at a high speed in the Pont de l'Alma underpass late on August 31, 1997. The crash happened after Diana's driver Henry Paul apparently tried to drive around a vehicle in front of him to escape the paparazzi, who were chasing Diana on motorcycles and in cars. He lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with a pillar that supported the roof of the tunnel. The driver and Dodi Al Fayed died on the spot, while the Princess of Wales was pronounced dead at a Paris hospital hours later. The only survivor in the crash was Diana’s bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones.

