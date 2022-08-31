International
BREAKING: EU Fails to Agree on Russian Visa Ban Amid Resistance From Hungary, Others: Budapest
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220831/pakistan-expects-rise-in-diseases-across-country-after-heavy-floods-local-health-experts-1100220651.html
Pakistan Expects Rise in Diseases Across Country After Heavy Floods: Local Health Experts
Pakistan Expects Rise in Diseases Across Country After Heavy Floods: Local Health Experts
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Pakistan's health experts warned on Wednesday that around 5 million people may get sick in the flood-affected regions in the coming... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T11:28+0000
2022-08-31T11:28+0000
india
pakistan
flooding
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100220252_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ccd372b135e7ba278dd671a75e187908.jpg
In particular, Pakistanis may face the outbreaks of diarrhea, cholera, gastroenteritis, typhoid as well as dengue and malaria.According to estimates, the outbreak of diseases could require additional drugs and medical equipment worth 1 billion rupees (over $4.5 million).Ali also stated that children would be at greater risk due to weak immunity and the outbreak could kill hundreds of them if preventive measures were not taken.On Tuesday, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that at least 1,136 people had died and more than 1,500 others sustained injuries since the start of monsoon season on June 14. Floods have also destroyed 3,457 kilometers (2,148 miles) of roads and washed away 157 bridges.Last week, Pakistan declared a state of emergency and called on other countries and international organizations to provide assistance.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100220252_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38d6aeca886dedcae0cfaea029090d33.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, flooding
pakistan, flooding

Pakistan Expects Rise in Diseases Across Country After Heavy Floods: Local Health Experts

11:28 GMT 31.08.2022
© AP Photo / Fareed KhanA man carries salvageable belongings from his flood-hit home in Shikarpur district of Sindh province, of Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
A man carries salvageable belongings from his flood-hit home in Shikarpur district of Sindh province, of Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
© AP Photo / Fareed Khan
Subscribe
International
India
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Pakistan's health experts warned on Wednesday that around 5 million people may get sick in the flood-affected regions in the coming weeks, with children being especially at risk.
In particular, Pakistanis may face the outbreaks of diarrhea, cholera, gastroenteritis, typhoid as well as dengue and malaria.
“Of the 33 million people affected due to monsoon rains and floods across Pakistan, it is estimated that around five million people, including children, would get sick due to outbreak of water-borne and vector-borne diseases in the next four to 12 weeks," public health expert and Vice-Chancellor of the Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad Shahzad Ali was quoted by The News as saying.
According to estimates, the outbreak of diseases could require additional drugs and medical equipment worth 1 billion rupees (over $4.5 million).
Ali also stated that children would be at greater risk due to weak immunity and the outbreak could kill hundreds of them if preventive measures were not taken.
On Tuesday, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that at least 1,136 people had died and more than 1,500 others sustained injuries since the start of monsoon season on June 14. Floods have also destroyed 3,457 kilometers (2,148 miles) of roads and washed away 157 bridges.
Last week, Pakistan declared a state of emergency and called on other countries and international organizations to provide assistance.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала