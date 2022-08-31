https://sputniknews.com/20220831/pakistan-expects-rise-in-diseases-across-country-after-heavy-floods-local-health-experts-1100220651.html

Pakistan Expects Rise in Diseases Across Country After Heavy Floods: Local Health Experts

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Pakistan's health experts warned on Wednesday that around 5 million people may get sick in the flood-affected regions in the coming... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

In particular, Pakistanis may face the outbreaks of diarrhea, cholera, gastroenteritis, typhoid as well as dengue and malaria.According to estimates, the outbreak of diseases could require additional drugs and medical equipment worth 1 billion rupees (over $4.5 million).Ali also stated that children would be at greater risk due to weak immunity and the outbreak could kill hundreds of them if preventive measures were not taken.On Tuesday, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that at least 1,136 people had died and more than 1,500 others sustained injuries since the start of monsoon season on June 14. Floods have also destroyed 3,457 kilometers (2,148 miles) of roads and washed away 157 bridges.Last week, Pakistan declared a state of emergency and called on other countries and international organizations to provide assistance.

