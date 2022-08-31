https://sputniknews.com/20220831/omicron-specific-booster-shots-by-pfizer-moderna-approved-by-fda-will-be-available-after-labor-day-1100244245.html

Omicron-Specific Booster Shots by Pfizer, Moderna Approved by FDA, Will be Available After Labor Day

While the Delta variant of COVID-19 was able to get around vaccines in some instances, the later Omicron variant ended, at least temporarily, the dream of... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Wednesday that it had amended the emergency use authorizations for the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to include “bivalent formulations of the vaccines for use as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or booster vaccination.”The authorization announcement notes that the older, monovalent booster shots are no longer authorized - only these new ones are. However, the monovalent vaccine can still be administered for the initial two-shot vaccination.The FDA notes the new bivalent vaccines “are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating Omicron variant,” but it makes no claim about them being able to prevent infection.“The COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in the news release. “As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants.”The FDA’s approval of the two vaccines was based on human studies of older Omicron subvariants, as well as on mouse data. Moderna and Pfizer are both currently performing human-based studies on BA.4 and BA.5, data from which will be available in October.According to the Post, the new vaccine boosters are expected to become available after the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, following a quick review by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The emergence of the Omicron variant in southern Africa in late 2021 spelled the end of the belief that the pandemic could soon be ended by reaching a critical mass of the population being vaccinated. The new variant, with its numerous evolutions to the spike protein it uses to penetrate a target cell and infect it, proved easily capable of bypassing immune protections generated either by vaccination or by prior infection with COVID-19. It was also much more communicable, spreading much more quickly through populations.Other vaccines that have been modified or reworked to protect against the Omicron variant include the intranasal version of the Gamaleya Institute’s Sputnik V vaccine, and a new mRNA vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, better known as Sinopharm, which was recently submitted for approval by Chinese health authorities prior to beginning trials.

