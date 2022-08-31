https://sputniknews.com/20220831/man-in-indias-west-bengal-imprisoned-for-raping-pregnant-cow-1100214810.html
Man in India's West Bengal Imprisoned for Raping Pregnant Cow
A 29-year-old villager was arrested in India's West Bengal state on Wednesday for allegedly raping a pregnant cow.The media reports suggested that the incident occurred in the North Chandanpiri village of the Namkhana block in the state's South 24 Parganas district.The police arrested the accused, Pradyut Bhuiya, following a complaint filed by the childbearing cow's owner.A case under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed and he was produced before a local court on Tuesday. Later, he was sent into judicial custody for 14 days, media reports said.Police officials told the media that a complaint was filed by Aarti Bhuiya, the cow's owner, and his family, accusing Pradyut, their neighbor, of entering the cattle shed behind their house a few days ago and “brutally raping” one of their cows.The complainant alleged that the cow died of excessive bleeding after the act.Earlier this month, a man in Bengaluru city in Karnataka was arrested for having unnatural sex with cow. The arrest was made after one of his friends, who caught him red-handed, filed a complaint.
Man in India's West Bengal Imprisoned for Raping Pregnant Cow
A case against anyone engaging in unnatural sex with a man, woman, or animal is registered under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Under this section, the accused is punished with up to life imprisonment or for a term which could be extended to 10 years, while a monetary fine is also imposed.
A 29-year-old villager was arrested in India's West Bengal state on Wednesday for allegedly raping a pregnant cow
.
The media reports suggested that the incident occurred in the North Chandanpiri village of the Namkhana block in the state's South 24 Parganas district.
The police arrested the accused, Pradyut Bhuiya, following a complaint filed by the childbearing cow's owner.
A case under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed and he was produced before a local court on Tuesday. Later, he was sent into judicial custody for 14 days, media reports said.
Police officials told the media that a complaint was filed by Aarti Bhuiya, the cow's owner, and his family, accusing Pradyut, their neighbor, of entering the cattle shed behind their house a few days ago and “brutally raping
” one of their cows.
The complainant alleged that the cow died of excessive bleeding after the act.
Earlier this month, a man in Bengaluru city in Karnataka was arrested for having unnatural sex with cow
. The arrest was made after one of his friends, who caught him red-handed, filed a complaint.