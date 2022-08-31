International
Live Updates: Tributes Pour in After Death of Former USSR Leader Mikhail Gorbachev
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: IAEA Car Convoy Sets Off From Kiev For Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Say Reports
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
Zaporozhye NPP cooling pools. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: IAEA Car Convoy Sets Off From Kiev For Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Say Reports

04:27 GMT 31.08.2022
International
India
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian aggression.
Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their advance in Ukraine, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops last month.
The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) remains tense as Ukrainian forces continue to shell the site.
On 29 August, Zaporozhye military-civil administration council member Vladimir Rogov said that the roof of the power plant's building - where the reactor fuel is stored - had been broken by shelling from Ukrainian forces.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
