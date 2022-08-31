https://sputniknews.com/20220831/lavrov-hopes-by-asking-iran-to-comment-on-ukraine-eu-not-creating-new-precondition-for-jcpoa-1100237126.html

Lavrov Hopes by Asking Iran to Comment on Ukraine EU Not Creating New Precondition for JCPOA Revival

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shared on Wednesday his hopes that European leaders are not creating a new precondition for restoring... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier on Wednesday, Lavrov held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, in Moscow. The two ministers discussed a range of issues including Ukraine, Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation.The JCPOA deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.Talks between Iran and the global powers to revive the deal and end US sanctions on Iranian oil exports have gained momentum recently. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel said on Wednesday that an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal will hopefully be reached in the next few days.

