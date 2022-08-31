https://sputniknews.com/20220831/indian-movie-pushpa-starring-allu-arjun-screened-at-moscow-film-festival-1100202653.html
Indian Movie 'Pushpa' Starring Allu Arjun Screened at Moscow Film Festival
Indian Movie 'Pushpa' Starring Allu Arjun Screened at Moscow Film Festival
The Indian Telugu-language action drama “Pushpa - The Rise,” which raked in $46 million (INR 3.65 billion) at the box office, emerged as the highest-grossing... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T10:15+0000
2022-08-31T10:15+0000
2022-08-31T10:15+0000
india
bollywood
celebrity
celebrity gossip
movie
movie stars
action movie
film festival
moscow international film festival
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100208703_0:65:600:403_1920x0_80_0_0_64ab0ae28156cd9934f2a9c0b487af85.jpg
Indian blockbuster "Pushpa," starring Allu Arjun, continues to make waves worldwide, this time at the ongoing Moscow International Film Festival, where the movie was screened in the category "Blockbusters Around The World." The movie, which was released in December 2021, revolves around a smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of India's Andhra Pradesh state.From Allu Arjun’s popular dance number "Srivalli" to his heroic screen presence in "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava," along with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the movie "Pushpa" grabbed a lot of the limelight and has won millions of hearts worldwide.Written and directed by Sukumar, the shooting of part two of the movie, "Pushpa: The Rule," was kickstarted on Monday and the sequel will have Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100208703_0:0:600:450_1920x0_80_0_0_597085d1a91d3a596a02a1fb49f5b220.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
bollywood, celebrity, celebrity gossip, movie, movie stars, action movie, film festival, moscow international film festival
bollywood, celebrity, celebrity gossip, movie, movie stars, action movie, film festival, moscow international film festival
Indian Movie 'Pushpa' Starring Allu Arjun Screened at Moscow Film Festival
The Indian Telugu-language action drama “Pushpa - The Rise,” which raked in $46 million (INR 3.65 billion) at the box office, emerged as the highest-grossing Indian movie in 2021, ranking among the highest-grossing Telugu movies of all time.
Indian blockbuster "Pushpa," starring Allu Arjun, continues to make waves worldwide, this time at the ongoing Moscow International Film Festival, where the movie was screened in the category "Blockbusters Around The World."
The social media handle of India in Russia made the announcement, saying: “We gladly announce that the film 'Pushpa - The Rise: Part 1' has been selected by the Moscow International Film Festival under the category of 'Block Buster hits around the world'... The film is being screened in Telugu language with English and Russian subtitles at Oktyabr Festival Centre in Moscow.”
The movie, which was released in December 2021, revolves around a smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of India's Andhra Pradesh state.
From Allu Arjun’s popular dance number "Srivalli" to his heroic screen presence in "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava," along with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the movie "Pushpa" grabbed a lot of the limelight and has won millions of hearts worldwide.
Written and directed by Sukumar, the shooting of part two of the movie, "Pushpa: The Rule," was kickstarted on Monday and the sequel will have Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles.