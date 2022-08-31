International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220831/indian-movie-pushpa-starring-allu-arjun-screened-at-moscow-film-festival-1100202653.html
Indian Movie 'Pushpa' Starring Allu Arjun Screened at Moscow Film Festival
Indian Movie 'Pushpa' Starring Allu Arjun Screened at Moscow Film Festival
The Indian Telugu-language action drama “Pushpa - The Rise,” which raked in $46 million (INR 3.65 billion) at the box office, emerged as the highest-grossing... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T10:15+0000
2022-08-31T10:15+0000
india
bollywood
celebrity
celebrity gossip
movie
movie stars
action movie
film festival
moscow international film festival
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100208703_0:65:600:403_1920x0_80_0_0_64ab0ae28156cd9934f2a9c0b487af85.jpg
Indian blockbuster "Pushpa," starring Allu Arjun, continues to make waves worldwide, this time at the ongoing Moscow International Film Festival, where the movie was screened in the category "Blockbusters Around The World." The movie, which was released in December 2021, revolves around a smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of India's Andhra Pradesh state.From Allu Arjun’s popular dance number "Srivalli" to his heroic screen presence in "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava," along with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the movie "Pushpa" grabbed a lot of the limelight and has won millions of hearts worldwide.Written and directed by Sukumar, the shooting of part two of the movie, "Pushpa: The Rule," was kickstarted on Monday and the sequel will have Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100208703_0:0:600:450_1920x0_80_0_0_597085d1a91d3a596a02a1fb49f5b220.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bollywood, celebrity, celebrity gossip, movie, movie stars, action movie, film festival, moscow international film festival
bollywood, celebrity, celebrity gossip, movie, movie stars, action movie, film festival, moscow international film festival

Indian Movie 'Pushpa' Starring Allu Arjun Screened at Moscow Film Festival

10:15 GMT 31.08.2022
© Photo : bollywoodlife.comAllu Arjun . Pushpa
Allu Arjun . Pushpa - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
© Photo : bollywoodlife.com
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The Indian Telugu-language action drama “Pushpa - The Rise,” which raked in $46 million (INR 3.65 billion) at the box office, emerged as the highest-grossing Indian movie in 2021, ranking among the highest-grossing Telugu movies of all time.
Indian blockbuster "Pushpa," starring Allu Arjun, continues to make waves worldwide, this time at the ongoing Moscow International Film Festival, where the movie was screened in the category "Blockbusters Around The World."
The social media handle of India in Russia made the announcement, saying: “We gladly announce that the film 'Pushpa - The Rise: Part 1' has been selected by the Moscow International Film Festival under the category of 'Block Buster hits around the world'... The film is being screened in Telugu language with English and Russian subtitles at Oktyabr Festival Centre in Moscow.”
The movie, which was released in December 2021, revolves around a smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of India's Andhra Pradesh state.
From Allu Arjun’s popular dance number "Srivalli" to his heroic screen presence in "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava," along with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the movie "Pushpa" grabbed a lot of the limelight and has won millions of hearts worldwide.
© Photo : TwitterIndian superstar Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' movie screened in 'Blockbusters Around The World' category at the 44th Moscow International Film Festival
Indian superstar Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' movie screened in 'Blockbusters Around The World' category at the 44th Moscow International Film Festival - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
Indian superstar Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' movie screened in 'Blockbusters Around The World' category at the 44th Moscow International Film Festival
© Photo : Twitter
Written and directed by Sukumar, the shooting of part two of the movie, "Pushpa: The Rule," was kickstarted on Monday and the sequel will have Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала