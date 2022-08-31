https://sputniknews.com/20220831/indian-movie-pushpa-starring-allu-arjun-screened-at-moscow-film-festival-1100202653.html

Indian Movie 'Pushpa' Starring Allu Arjun Screened at Moscow Film Festival

Indian Movie 'Pushpa' Starring Allu Arjun Screened at Moscow Film Festival

The Indian Telugu-language action drama “Pushpa - The Rise,” which raked in $46 million (INR 3.65 billion) at the box office, emerged as the highest-grossing... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T10:15+0000

2022-08-31T10:15+0000

2022-08-31T10:15+0000

india

bollywood

celebrity

celebrity gossip

movie

movie stars

action movie

film festival

moscow international film festival

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100208703_0:65:600:403_1920x0_80_0_0_64ab0ae28156cd9934f2a9c0b487af85.jpg

Indian blockbuster "Pushpa," starring Allu Arjun, continues to make waves worldwide, this time at the ongoing Moscow International Film Festival, where the movie was screened in the category "Blockbusters Around The World." The movie, which was released in December 2021, revolves around a smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of India's Andhra Pradesh state.From Allu Arjun’s popular dance number "Srivalli" to his heroic screen presence in "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava," along with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the movie "Pushpa" grabbed a lot of the limelight and has won millions of hearts worldwide.Written and directed by Sukumar, the shooting of part two of the movie, "Pushpa: The Rule," was kickstarted on Monday and the sequel will have Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

bollywood, celebrity, celebrity gossip, movie, movie stars, action movie, film festival, moscow international film festival