India to Launch First Homegrown Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604,000 new cases... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

India is set to launch its first domestically developed "Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus Vaccine" (qHPV) on Thursday.Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will unveil the vaccine, developed by the world's largest vaccine manufacturer - the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Ministry of Science and Technology's Department of Biotechnology (DBT).The vaccine can also be administered to children, Dr. N.K. Arora, chairperson of the COVID working group at the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), told the media.Amid the shortage of vaccines on the global market, Dr. Arora feels that with the new Made-in-India vaccine to treat cervical cancer, the country will be able to meet the requirements and fulfill the supply gap.

