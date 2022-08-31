International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220831/india-to-launch-first-homegrown-vaccine-against-cervical-cancer-1100216551.html
India to Launch First Homegrown Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer
India to Launch First Homegrown Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604,000 new cases... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T14:35+0000
2022-08-31T14:35+0000
india
vaccine
vaccine
cervical cancer
vaccination
immunization
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101961/03/1019610370_0:190:3600:2215_1920x0_80_0_0_5a5563b3f24098f9263f8fa4dd7f0d34.jpg
India is set to launch its first domestically developed "Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus Vaccine" (qHPV) on Thursday.Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will unveil the vaccine, developed by the world's largest vaccine manufacturer - the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Ministry of Science and Technology's Department of Biotechnology (DBT).The vaccine can also be administered to children, Dr. N.K. Arora, chairperson of the COVID working group at the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), told the media.Amid the shortage of vaccines on the global market, Dr. Arora feels that with the new Made-in-India vaccine to treat cervical cancer, the country will be able to meet the requirements and fulfill the supply gap.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101961/03/1019610370_198:0:3402:2403_1920x0_80_0_0_20c9cf73907f5a9bb4e06aa749019e54.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vaccine, vaccine, cervical cancer, vaccination, immunization
vaccine, vaccine, cervical cancer, vaccination, immunization

India to Launch First Homegrown Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer

14:35 GMT 31.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIA doctor draws medicine into a syringe
A doctor draws medicine into a syringe - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all women are at risk of cervical cancer and it occurs mostly in those aged above 30.
India is set to launch its first domestically developed "Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus Vaccine" (qHPV) on Thursday.
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will unveil the vaccine, developed by the world's largest vaccine manufacturer - the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Ministry of Science and Technology's Department of Biotechnology (DBT).
The vaccine can also be administered to children, Dr. N.K. Arora, chairperson of the COVID working group at the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), told the media.

"It (qHPV) is very effective and prevents cervical cancer because, 85 to 90 percent cases, cervical cancer is because of this particular virus and this vaccine is against those viruses. So, if we give it to our young children and daughters, they are protected from the infection and consequently probably 30 years later, cancer doesn't occur," Dr. Arora explained.

Amid the shortage of vaccines on the global market, Dr. Arora feels that with the new Made-in-India vaccine to treat cervical cancer, the country will be able to meet the requirements and fulfill the supply gap.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала