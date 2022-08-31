https://sputniknews.com/20220831/india-mulls-regulating-whatsapp-signal-as-security-concerns-grow-over-internet-calling-1100236138.html
India Mulls Regulating WhatsApp, Signal as Security Concerns Grow Over Internet Calling
The Indian government has asked the telecom regulator to prepare a comprehensive framework for regulating Internet calling and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet, etc.Currently, these social media giants are operating under 2008 rules set by TRAI, but that does not stop them from offering Internet telephony to users.The telecommunications department believes the old regulation needs to be reviewed in the context of the changing technical environment and security threats.Security agencies have expressed grave concerns over Internet calling as they face difficulties intercepting the content.Last week, a high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, where intelligence agencies and police raised the issue of the use of offline apps and Internet calling, which they say hamper counter-terror operations in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region. Sources told Sputnik that highly encrypted chat platforms such as WhatsApp, Signal, and Tor are giving security agencies and authorities in the region a hard time.Amit Shah, minister of home affairs, asked security forces and police to continue coordinating efforts through "meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations" to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.
India Mulls Regulating WhatsApp, Signal as Security Concerns Grow Over Internet Calling
The Indian government has remained at odds with social media giants such as WhatsApp, Signal, and others for a long time, citing encrypted messages and calls from these networks as significant threats to national security.
The Indian government has asked the telecom regulator to prepare a comprehensive framework for regulating Internet calling and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet, etc.
“The Internet Telephony recommendation of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) was not accepted by the Department of Telecommunication. The Department has now sought comprehensive reference from Trai for internet telephony and over-the-top players,” a government official, who did not wish to be named, told news agency PTI.
Currently, these social media giants are operating under 2008 rules set by TRAI, but that does not stop them from offering Internet telephony to users.
The telecommunications department believes the old regulation needs to be reviewed in the context of the changing technical environment and security threats.
Security agencies have expressed grave concerns over Internet calling
as they face difficulties intercepting the content.
Last week, a high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, where intelligence agencies and police raised the issue of the use of offline apps and Internet calling, which they say hamper counter-terror operations in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region. Sources told Sputnik that highly encrypted chat platforms such as WhatsApp, Signal, and Tor are giving security agencies and authorities in the region a hard time.
Amit Shah, minister of home affairs, asked security forces and police to continue coordinating efforts through "meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations" to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.