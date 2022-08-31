https://sputniknews.com/20220831/iaea-chief-says-plans-to-organize-permanent-mission-to-monitor-zaporozhye-npp-1100210694.html

IAEA Chief Says Plans to Organize Permanent Mission to Monitor Zaporozhye NPP

IAEA Chief Says Plans to Organize Permanent Mission to Monitor Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rafael Grossi, the head of the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said that organizing a permanent monitoring mission to the... 31.08.2022

"That's one of the most important things I want to do, and I will do," Grossi was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.Earlier in the day, an IAEA mission headed by Grossi reportedly moved out of Kiev toward the Zaporozhye NPP. The mission includes about a dozen members of the IAEA secretariat dealing with issues of safeguards and nuclear safety. They are accompanied by a large team of UN staff involved in maintaining logistics and security.The Zaporozhye NPP, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and output. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, the nuclear plant and surrounding area fell under the control by the Russian forces. The NPP has recently been targeted by multiple shelling, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the shelling incidents.

