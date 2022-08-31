https://sputniknews.com/20220831/fans-caught-having-sex-inside-stadium-during-major-league-baseball-game-in-toronto-1100210928.html

Fans Caught Having Sex Inside Stadium During Major League Baseball Game in Toronto

Fans Caught Having Sex Inside Stadium During Major League Baseball Game in Toronto

The intimate moment was interrupted by security personnel who took the two out of the stadium; however, no charges were filed against the couple. 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T13:16+0000

2022-08-31T13:16+0000

2022-08-31T13:16+0000

sport

major league baseball (mlb)

toronto

toronto

sex

sex

stadium

stadium

rogers centre

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083401908_0:102:2048:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_297dd04138a7dcda6dc111f23ad37b37.jpg

Sports fans are often overwhelmed with emotions, but sometimes they can take their public display of affection (PDA) to great heights.A couple was caught allegedly having sex on camera during a Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs at the Rogers Center in Toronto on Tuesday night. In a censored video that is currently going viral on Twitter, the pair can be seen making out in one of the corners of the sporting arena. Since being posted this morning, the clip has raked in more than 1.3 million views on the microblogging platform.In another video, security staff can be seen approaching the couple, who seem to be having a good romantic time.Meanwhile, this wasn't the first time in recent days that something like this has happened at an MLB match.Only last week, another couple was arrested by the Police after the two were found having oral sex in the stands during an Oakland Athletics game.

toronto

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, major league baseball (mlb), toronto, toronto, sex, sex, stadium, stadium, rogers centre, police, police, viral video