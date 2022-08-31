https://sputniknews.com/20220831/fans-caught-having-sex-inside-stadium-during-major-league-baseball-game-in-toronto-1100210928.html
Fans Caught Having Sex Inside Stadium During Major League Baseball Game in Toronto
Sports fans are often overwhelmed with emotions, but sometimes they can take their public display of affection (PDA) to great heights.A couple was caught allegedly having sex on camera during a Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs at the Rogers Center in Toronto on Tuesday night. In a censored video that is currently going viral on Twitter, the pair can be seen making out in one of the corners of the sporting arena. Since being posted this morning, the clip has raked in more than 1.3 million views on the microblogging platform.In another video, security staff can be seen approaching the couple, who seem to be having a good romantic time.Meanwhile, this wasn't the first time in recent days that something like this has happened at an MLB match.Only last week, another couple was arrested by the Police after the two were found having oral sex in the stands during an Oakland Athletics game.
The intimate moment was interrupted by security personnel who took the two out of the stadium; however, no charges were filed against the couple.
Sports fans are often overwhelmed with emotions, but sometimes they can take their public display of affection (PDA) to great heights.
A couple was caught allegedly having sex on camera during a Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs at the Rogers Center in Toronto on Tuesday night.
In a censored video that is currently going viral on Twitter, the pair can be seen making out in one of the corners of the sporting arena. Since being posted this morning, the clip has raked in more than 1.3 million views on the microblogging platform.
In another video, security staff can be seen approaching the couple, who seem to be having a good romantic time.
Meanwhile, this wasn't the first time in recent days that something like this has happened at an MLB match.
Only last week, another couple was arrested by the Police after the two were found having oral sex in the stands during an Oakland Athletics game.