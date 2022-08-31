https://sputniknews.com/20220831/eu-foreign-ministers-hold-press-conference-after-informal-2-day-meeting-in-prague-1100210550.html
EU Foreign Ministers Hold Press Conference After Informal 2-Day Meeting in Prague
The Czech capital Prague hosted an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers on August 30-31, during which the top European diplomats were set to discuss the... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live as foreign ministers from EU member states hold a press conference in Prague following their informal meeting, also known as Gymnich.The ministers were expected to discuss Ukraine and Moldova, which were granted EU candidate status on June 23, and Georgia, as well as the future of the Eastern Partnership. Some European officials suggested that EU foreign ministers should also address calls from several states to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians.The informal meeting, also known as the Gymnich meeting, named after the place where the first event took place in 1974, was held at the Congress Centre in Prague.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
