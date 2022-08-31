https://sputniknews.com/20220831/eu-embargo-on-russian-oil-to-have-insignificant-impact-on-gazprom-neft-deputy-chief-1100216640.html
EU Embargo on Russian Oil to Have Insignificant Impact on Gazprom Neft: Deputy Chief
EU Embargo on Russian Oil to Have Insignificant Impact on Gazprom Neft: Deputy Chief
KHANTY-MANSIYSK, Russia (Sputnik) - The deputy head of Russia's oil major Gazrom Neft, Vadim Yakovlev, believes that the European Union's embargo on Russian... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
"I do not expect that the introduction of the embargo will significantly affect the volume of supply and demand," Yakovlev told reporters.In particular, Gazprom Neft neither stopped nor postponed the implementation of any hydrocarbon production projects after the departure of Western partners from Russia, the company's top manager said, adding that the firm had no plans to withdraw from its foreign projects.At the same time, restrictions created by Western countries are leading to the restructuring of logistics routes, given that Russian companies are moving to new markets displacing previous suppliers, Yakovlev added.On July 21, the EU adopted a new, seventh package of sanctions against Moscow, including gradual phase-out of Russian oil. It provided for a complete import ban on all Russian seaborne crude oil as of December 5, 2022, and petroleum products as of February 5, 2023. Meanwhile, oil coming through the Druzhba pipeline was not subjected to restrictions. The bloc seeks to ban all Russian oil imports in the future.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.
"I do not expect that the introduction of the embargo will significantly affect the volume of supply and demand," Yakovlev told reporters.
In particular, Gazprom Neft neither stopped nor postponed the implementation of any hydrocarbon production projects after the departure of Western partners from Russia, the company's top manager said, adding that the firm had no plans to withdraw from its foreign projects.
"There is zero impact so far," Yakovlev said.
At the same time, restrictions created by Western countries are leading to the restructuring of logistics routes, given that Russian companies are moving to new markets displacing previous suppliers, Yakovlev added.
On July 21, the EU adopted a new, seventh package of sanctions against Moscow, including gradual phase-out of Russian oil. It provided for a complete import ban on all Russian seaborne crude oil
as of December 5, 2022, and petroleum products as of February 5, 2023. Meanwhile, oil coming through the Druzhba pipeline was not subjected to restrictions. The bloc seeks to ban all Russian oil imports in the future.
On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.