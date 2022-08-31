https://sputniknews.com/20220831/corrupt-mindset-netizens-livid-after-indian-customer-asks-swiggy-not-to-send-muslim-delivery-boy-1100233446.html

‘Corrupt Mindset’: Netizens Livid After Indian Customer Asks Swiggy Not to Send Muslim Delivery Boy

Two years ago, a police complaint was filed by an executive of the food delivery app Swiggy against a customer in the Indian city of Hyderabad after he refused... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

Netizens were enraged over an unusual request from a customer in Hyderabad, India on the food delivery app Swiggy.According to media reports, a customer in his instruction to the restaurant through the app said didn't want his food to be delivered by a Muslim delivery boy.The incident came to light after Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC chairman Shaik Salauddin shared a screenshot of the order and urged the food delivery app to take a stand against it.Soon after the tweet went viral, netizens expressed their displeasure against the unusual request, as some of them even asked the platform to “block those customers who are communal so that India can have decent and peaceful food,” while some called it a “corrupt mindset.”This is not the first time such a request has been made.In 2019, another food delivery service, Zomato, also faced a similar problem when a man canceled his order because the delivery boy was Muslim.However, Zomato earned praise from netizens for taking a stand for its delivery boy, as it said in a tweet: "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion."The company’s founder Deepinder Goyal echoed the company’s stance. In a tweet, he said: “We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

