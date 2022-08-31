https://sputniknews.com/20220831/bjp-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-expels-politician-who-bought-7-month-old-stolen-baby-1100209183.html
BJP in India’s Uttar Pradesh Expels Politician Who ‘Bought’ 7-Month-Old Stolen Baby
BJP in India’s Uttar Pradesh Expels Politician Who ‘Bought’ 7-Month-Old Stolen Baby
Last week, a child was abducted from a railway station in Mathura city in India’s Uttar Pradesh while he was sleeping next to his mother. After several days of... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T11:13+0000
2022-08-31T11:13+0000
2022-08-31T11:13+0000
india
uttar pradesh
crime
crime
crime
crime
crime
kidnapping
kidnapping
kidnapping
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100219603_341:0:1280:528_1920x0_80_0_0_1e205d1b18ab92b17e551a1baba8eb67.jpg
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled a member of the Firozabad Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh state for allegedly buying a seven-month-old boy from child traffickers.On Tuesday evening, the BJP chief of the Firozabad city unit, Rakesh Shankhwar, told the media that Vinita Agarwal, corporator from poll ward number 51, has been suspended from the party.According to media reports, the seven-month-old child was kidnapped from the Mathura Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on August 24.The Government Railway Police (GRP) launched a search operation after the mother of the child filed a complaint with GRP Mathura.The police inspected CCTV footage from the railway station and noticed a man fleeing with the child. After a thorough investigation, law enforcement recovered the baby from the house of Vinita Agarwal, the BJP corporator from Firozabad, and her husband, Krishna Murari Agarwal.The police also arrested a doctor couple identified as Prem Bihar and his wife Dayawati, and four of their associates, identified as Deep Kumar, Poonam, Manjeet, and Vimlesh, in the case.According to media reports, Vinita Agarwal and Krishna Murari Agarwal allegedly bought the baby boy from a child-trafficking racket for INR 180,000 ($2,263) as they wanted to have a male child, although they had a daughter.Police have also arrested the Agarwals.
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100219603_576:0:1280:528_1920x0_80_0_0_defa9f65a734445557ed8f165d19966a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
uttar pradesh, crime, crime, crime, crime, crime, kidnapping, kidnapping, kidnapping, children kidnapping, child trafficking, child trafficking
uttar pradesh, crime, crime, crime, crime, crime, kidnapping, kidnapping, kidnapping, children kidnapping, child trafficking, child trafficking
BJP in India’s Uttar Pradesh Expels Politician Who ‘Bought’ 7-Month-Old Stolen Baby
Last week, a child was abducted from a railway station in Mathura city in India’s Uttar Pradesh while he was sleeping next to his mother. After several days of searching, he was recovered from the house of a local BJP politician.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled a member of the Firozabad Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh state
for allegedly buying a seven-month-old boy from child traffickers.
On Tuesday evening, the BJP chief of the Firozabad city unit, Rakesh Shankhwar, told the media that Vinita Agarwal, corporator from poll ward number 51, has been suspended from the party.
In a letter sent to the corporator, it was mentioned that the decision to expel her was made after complaints regarding her behavior
, he said.
According to media reports, the seven-month-old child was kidnapped from the Mathura Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on August 24.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) launched a search operation after the mother of the child filed a complaint with GRP Mathura.
The police inspected CCTV footage from the railway station and noticed a man fleeing with the child. After a thorough investigation, law enforcement recovered the baby from the house of Vinita Agarwal, the BJP corporator
from Firozabad, and her husband, Krishna Murari Agarwal.
The police also arrested a doctor couple identified as Prem Bihar and his wife Dayawati, and four of their associates, identified as Deep Kumar, Poonam, Manjeet, and Vimlesh, in the case.
According to media reports, Vinita Agarwal and Krishna Murari Agarwal allegedly bought the baby boy from a child-trafficking racket for INR 180,000 ($2,263) as they wanted to have a male child, although they had a daughter.
Police have also arrested the Agarwals.