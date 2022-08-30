https://sputniknews.com/20220830/whos-western-pacific-chief-indefinitely-removed-from-post-amid-allegations-of-racism-and-abuse-1100172494.html

WHO's Western Pacific Chief Removed From Post Indefinitely Amid Allegations of Racism and Abuse

The decision to remove Dr. Takeshi Kasai came months after an investigation by The Associated Press (AP) revealed that dozens of staffers had accused him of... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

The World Health Organization’s top director in the Western Pacific, Dr. Takeshi Kasai, from Japan, has been indefinitely removed from his post after being accused of showing a racist, abusive, and unethical behaviour towards staffers.According to internal correspondence obtained by the Associated Press (AP) news agency, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sent an email on Friday to the staff in the Western Pacific and said that Dr. Kasai was “on leave” but didn't elaborate further.Two anonymous senior WHO officials revealed to AP that an internal investigation against Dr. Kasai substantiated some of the misconduct complaints. Amid the ongoing probe into the case, the WHO issued a statement and said that it was believed to be the first time a regional director had been relieved of their duties and it was unknown how long Dr. Kasai would be away. While Dr. Kasai did not respond to requests for comment, he had previously denied using racist language or acting unprofessionally. According to AP's report, in January, more than 30 unidentified staffers sent a confidential complaint to senior WHO leadership and members of the organization’s Executive Board, alleging that Dr. Kasai had created a “toxic atmosphere” in WHO’s offices across the Western Pacific.Several WHO staffers working under Dr. Kasai said he improperly shared sensitive coronavirus vaccine information to help Japan, his home country and scored political points with its donations. Days after the AP report, WHO chief Tedros ordered for an internal probe into Dr. Kasai's case. Several months later, however, WHO staffers alleged that Dr. Kasai was manipulating the investigation. In a letter sent to the U.N. agency’s top governing body in April, the Executive Board, the staffers wrote that Dr. Kasai had ordered senior managers to destroy any incriminating documents and instructed IT staff “to monitor emails of all the staff members.”Calling Dr. Kasai's removal from the post “unprecedented,” Lawrence Gostin, director of the WHO Collaborating Center on Public Health Law and Human Rights at Georgetown University, told AP if WHO’s Executive Board determines that Dr. Kasai violated his contract by engaging in the racist and abusive conduct, his contract could be terminated.In June this year, WHO’s own staff association urged Tedros to take action against Dr. Kasai, and failing to do so “would be a tragic mistake,” according to a memo from the private briefing. Dr. Kasai is a Japanese doctor who began his career in his country’s public health system before moving to WHO, where he has worked for more than 15 years.

