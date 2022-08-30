https://sputniknews.com/20220830/us-west-coast-to-be-hit-with-record-heat-wave-putting-pressure-on-power-grid-1100143703.html

US West Coast to Be Hit With Record Heat Wave, Putting Pressure on Power Grid

US West Coast to Be Hit With Record Heat Wave, Putting Pressure on Power Grid

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to surge to approximately 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) just east of San Diego and... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T01:54+0000

2022-08-30T01:54+0000

2022-08-30T01:54+0000

americas

us

temperature

record temperature

west

california

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100143884_0:214:3073:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_6dc90457cec12a3aac702d466fd5db2c.jpg

This week, the western United States is anticipated to see record-breaking heat, including Southern California and Arizona, where more than 30 million people are already sweating under excessive heat. According to senior branch forecaster at the US Weather prediction center Brian Hurley, quoted by Bloomberg news agency, the heat wave will reach the states of Washington, Oregon, and even Montana.From Tuesday to Thursday, highs in the northern Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest could rise 20 to 25 degrees (3-6 Celsius) above average, setting or breaking as many as 44 records, according to Hurley. The north experiences greater temperature variations than the rest of the country because the region should be cooling off at this time of year. Readings could increase by 5 to 10 degrees (some 3 Celsius) above average in Southern California and Arizona. California's grid operator has restricted power plant maintenance from August 31 to September 6 in anticipation of the heat.Hurley reportedly claimed that a high-pressure ridge pushing down on the area is the main cause of the heat.Millions of Californians are likely to turn to air conditioners to cool off, putting a strain on the electricity supply. As the week goes on, demand on the state grid is expected to increase as a result of consecutively hot days. According to the California Independent System Operator, the amount of electricity consumed is expected to increase to around 44.8 gigawatts on September 4 and remain high through the weekend. One gigawatt can power around 750,000 houses in California.

americas

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, temperature, record temperature, west, california