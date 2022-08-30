International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/us-west-coast-to-be-hit-with-record-heat-wave-putting-pressure-on-power-grid-1100143703.html
US West Coast to Be Hit With Record Heat Wave, Putting Pressure on Power Grid
US West Coast to Be Hit With Record Heat Wave, Putting Pressure on Power Grid
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to surge to approximately 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) just east of San Diego and... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T01:54+0000
2022-08-30T01:54+0000
americas
us
temperature
record temperature
west
california
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100143884_0:214:3073:1942_1920x0_80_0_0_6dc90457cec12a3aac702d466fd5db2c.jpg
This week, the western United States is anticipated to see record-breaking heat, including Southern California and Arizona, where more than 30 million people are already sweating under excessive heat. According to senior branch forecaster at the US Weather prediction center Brian Hurley, quoted by Bloomberg news agency, the heat wave will reach the states of Washington, Oregon, and even Montana.From Tuesday to Thursday, highs in the northern Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest could rise 20 to 25 degrees (3-6 Celsius) above average, setting or breaking as many as 44 records, according to Hurley. The north experiences greater temperature variations than the rest of the country because the region should be cooling off at this time of year. Readings could increase by 5 to 10 degrees (some 3 Celsius) above average in Southern California and Arizona. California's grid operator has restricted power plant maintenance from August 31 to September 6 in anticipation of the heat.Hurley reportedly claimed that a high-pressure ridge pushing down on the area is the main cause of the heat.Millions of Californians are likely to turn to air conditioners to cool off, putting a strain on the electricity supply. As the week goes on, demand on the state grid is expected to increase as a result of consecutively hot days. According to the California Independent System Operator, the amount of electricity consumed is expected to increase to around 44.8 gigawatts on September 4 and remain high through the weekend. One gigawatt can power around 750,000 houses in California.
americas
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100143884_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f03f36cc6318bfef1fdf43d4376921f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, temperature, record temperature, west, california
us, temperature, record temperature, west, california

US West Coast to Be Hit With Record Heat Wave, Putting Pressure on Power Grid

01:54 GMT 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongParticipants dance on the beach at a weekly event hosted by Ecstatic Dance LA on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
Participants dance on the beach at a weekly event hosted by Ecstatic Dance LA on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
International
India
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to surge to approximately 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) just east of San Diego and Los Angeles, with locations around Palm Springs and Palm Desert reaching 113 (45 Celsius) starting Tuesday. Los Angeles will reach the mid-90s (about 35 Celsius).
This week, the western United States is anticipated to see record-breaking heat, including Southern California and Arizona, where more than 30 million people are already sweating under excessive heat.
According to senior branch forecaster at the US Weather prediction center Brian Hurley, quoted by Bloomberg news agency, the heat wave will reach the states of Washington, Oregon, and even Montana.
"A lot of records are forecast to either be tied or broken,” Hurley is quoted as saying. “It is going to be a while for this heat."
From Tuesday to Thursday, highs in the northern Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest could rise 20 to 25 degrees (3-6 Celsius) above average, setting or breaking as many as 44 records, according to Hurley.
The north experiences greater temperature variations than the rest of the country because the region should be cooling off at this time of year. Readings could increase by 5 to 10 degrees (some 3 Celsius) above average in Southern California and Arizona.
California's grid operator has restricted power plant maintenance from August 31 to September 6 in anticipation of the heat.
Hurley reportedly claimed that a high-pressure ridge pushing down on the area is the main cause of the heat.
"What is causing the heat is the placement of the ridge,” he said. “It’s all about that ridge."
Millions of Californians are likely to turn to air conditioners to cool off, putting a strain on the electricity supply.
As the week goes on, demand on the state grid is expected to increase as a result of consecutively hot days. According to the California Independent System Operator, the amount of electricity consumed is expected to increase to around 44.8 gigawatts on September 4 and remain high through the weekend.
One gigawatt can power around 750,000 houses in California.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала