US Navy Claims to Have Foiled Iran's Attempt to Capture Unmanned Vessel in Persian Gulf
US Navy Claims to Have Foiled Iran's Attempt to Capture Unmanned Vessel in Persian Gulf
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy prevented an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) ship from capturing an unmanned surface vessel operating in the... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
US Navy Claims to Have Foiled Iran's Attempt to Capture Unmanned Vessel in Persian Gulf

15:51 GMT 30.08.2022 (Updated: 15:56 GMT 30.08.2022)
© Photo : U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 30, 2022) Screenshot of a video showing support ship Shahid Baziar, left, from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy unlawfully towing a Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel in international waters of the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 30. (U.S. Navy photo)
ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 30, 2022) Screenshot of a video showing support ship Shahid Baziar, left, from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy unlawfully towing a Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel in international waters of the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 30. (U.S. Navy photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
© Photo : U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy prevented an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) ship from capturing an unmanned surface vessel operating in the Persian Gulf, the US Central Command Naval Forces claimed on Tuesday.
"While transiting international waters around 11 p.m. (local time), Aug. 29, US 5th Fleet observed IRGCN support ship Shahid Baziar towing a Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) in an attempt to detain it. US Navy patrol coastal ship USS Thunderbolt (PC 12) was operating nearby and immediately responded. US 5th Fleet also launched an MH-60S Sea Hawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, based in Bahrain," the statement said.
The US Navy’s actions resulted in the IRGCN vessel disconnecting the towing line and departing the area, after which the US warships resumed operations without further incident, the statement added.
The Iranian military is yet to react to these claims.
According to the US Navy, the unmanned surface vessel that Iran allegedly attempted to confiscate is equipped with sensors, radars, cameras and other data collection technologies, but they are available commercially and do not store sensitive or classified information.
