https://sputniknews.com/20220830/us-navy-claims-to-have-foiled-irans-attempt-to-capture-unmanned-vessel-in-persian-gulf-1100186853.html

US Navy Claims to Have Foiled Iran's Attempt to Capture Unmanned Vessel in Persian Gulf

US Navy Claims to Have Foiled Iran's Attempt to Capture Unmanned Vessel in Persian Gulf

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy prevented an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) ship from capturing an unmanned surface vessel operating in the... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T15:51+0000

2022-08-30T15:51+0000

2022-08-30T15:56+0000

world

middle east

us

iran

vessel

irgc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100186699_0:75:1001:638_1920x0_80_0_0_2bac0c7d39849631a07ac4f300ceb8bd.jpg

"While transiting international waters around 11 p.m. (local time), Aug. 29, US 5th Fleet observed IRGCN support ship Shahid Baziar towing a Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) in an attempt to detain it. US Navy patrol coastal ship USS Thunderbolt (PC 12) was operating nearby and immediately responded. US 5th Fleet also launched an MH-60S Sea Hawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, based in Bahrain," the statement said.The US Navy’s actions resulted in the IRGCN vessel disconnecting the towing line and departing the area, after which the US warships resumed operations without further incident, the statement added.The Iranian military is yet to react to these claims.According to the US Navy, the unmanned surface vessel that Iran allegedly attempted to confiscate is equipped with sensors, radars, cameras and other data collection technologies, but they are available commercially and do not store sensitive or classified information.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, us, iran, vessel, irgc