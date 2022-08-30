International
US Border Chief Reportedly Says Migration Crisis Caused by Biden's 'No Consequences' Policies
US Border Chief Reportedly Says Migration Crisis Caused by Biden's 'No Consequences' Policies
"In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," Ortiz said in July during a deposition in connection to a lawsuit Florida's Attorney General filed against the Homeland Security Department and other federal border agencies.Ortiz agreed that the US southern border is currently in a crisis and that an unprecedented number of migrants are illegally entering the United States.He also agreed that the number of migrants illegally entering the United States increased under President Joe Biden.Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources trying to handle the situation.
US Border Chief Reportedly Says Migration Crisis Caused by Biden's 'No Consequences' Policies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said the current immigration crisis on the southern border may be a result of President Joe Biden's policies having no consequences for migrants illegally entering the United States, Fox News reported on Tuesday according to video it obtained.
"In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," Ortiz said in July during a deposition in connection to a lawsuit Florida's Attorney General filed against the Homeland Security Department and other federal border agencies.
Ortiz agreed that the US southern border is currently in a crisis and that an unprecedented number of migrants are illegally entering the United States.
He also agreed that the number of migrants illegally entering the United States increased under President Joe Biden.
Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources trying to handle the situation.
