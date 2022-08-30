https://sputniknews.com/20220830/truss-open-to-new-oil-and-gas-drilling-in-north-sea-uk-media-reports-1100165397.html

Truss Open to New Oil and Gas Drilling in North Sea - Media

Truss Open to New Oil and Gas Drilling in North Sea - Media

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has revealed few details of how she would tackle the energy crisis as prime minister, leading media to speculate on plans including... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T12:28+0000

2022-08-30T12:28+0000

2022-08-30T12:31+0000

liz truss

north sea

oil rigs

oil and gas

natural gas

energy crisis

shell oil

total

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104587/59/1045875967_0:0:7361:4141_1920x0_80_0_0_a5f273c8740825af08ac3e244d0030a9.jpg

Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss is rumoured to mulling approval for new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea as a remedy to the energy crisis.The Daily Express reported on Tuesday that the foreign secretary is considering issuing new exploration licenses in the UK's large maritime exclusive economic zone of the hydrocarbon-rich seabed.But it was unclear whether Rees-Mogg's meetings were linked to the energy crisis or were just part of his ministerial work of identifying potential post-Brexit reforms.A Team Truss source said the meetings were arranged by civil servants, not her campaign, but government departments declined to comment.The ministers were also said to be looking to Norway, the UK's biggest foreign natural gas supplier, to increase production.Truss has been tight-lipped on the details of how she will tackle the cost-of-living crisis — self-inflicted by the West's sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in the Ukraine — if she is announced as the next Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister on September 5 as expected.That has left the British media to speculate, including on claims that she plans to cut five per cent from value-added tax (VAT), currently charged at of 20 per cent on most goods and five per cent on household — but not business — energy bills.

https://sputniknews.com/20220830/liz-truss-unable-to-present-plan-on-cost-of-living-crisis-over-lack-of-info--data-from-treasury-1100146374.html

north sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

liz truss, north sea, oil rigs, oil and gas, natural gas, energy crisis, shell oil, total