https://sputniknews.com/20220830/trump-reportedly-boasted-he-knows-illicit-details-of-macrons-sex-life-1100144675.html

Trump Reportedly Boasted He Knows 'Illicit' Details of Macron's Sex Life

Trump Reportedly Boasted He Knows 'Illicit' Details of Macron's Sex Life

The purported revelation comes from those many boxes of potentially classified information that the FBI took from Trump's Florida estate. Whether the... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T03:13+0000

2022-08-30T03:13+0000

2022-08-30T03:13+0000

americas

us

france

donald trump

emmanuel macron

sex

intelligence

us intelligence

secret

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100144528_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_064fdb5e50a528af0a2b8fbdd7ae84f1.jpg

A document regarding Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, could be among the items that were seized at Mar-a-Lago, Rolling Stone reported on Monday, claiming that former President Donald Trump bragged about knowing some racy facts about his personal life.According to two sources, Trump has long had a "tawdry" fascination with Macron and has even boasted during, and after, his presidency that he is aware of "illicit details about the love life" of the French president.The former president even reportedly asserted that he learned about some of this information through "intelligence" that he had seen or been briefed on.The outlet noted that it is uncertain if any of those "intelligence" files were included in the records seized during the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, but one of the items on the list had details about the French president.But the mere disclosure of its existence set off a trans-Atlantic freakout, according to the report. The concerns were supposedly only heightened by Trump's earlier private remarks about Macron's purportedly "naughty" behavior that "[not] very many people know." French and American officials reportedly worked together to determine exactly what information Trump had on Macron and the French government and whether any of it was critical. Officials in both countries were curious as to whether this discovery represented a violation of national security.Trump however was reportedly vague and general in his musings about Macron's supposed indiscretions. The publication's sources claimed it is generally difficult to determine just how much of what Trump says is based in reality. One of the sources told Rolling Stone that it is "hard to tell if he’s bullsh**ting or not."Trump also allegedly did not provide any details as to how American intelligence obtained the alleged Macron material he purportedly claimed to have seen in his chats with his associates.

https://sputniknews.com/20211001/book-claims-trump-believed-canadian-pm-trudeaus-mom-slept-with-all-of-the-rolling-stones-1089590898.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, france, donald trump, emmanuel macron, sex, intelligence, us intelligence, secret