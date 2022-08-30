https://sputniknews.com/20220830/tplf-claims-new-invasion-of-ethiopias-amhara-state-after-taking-wfp-gas-stores-is-defensive-war-1100197096.html

TPLF Claims New Invasion of Ethiopia’s Amhara State After Taking WFP Gas Stores is ‘Defensive War’

TPLF Claims New Invasion of Ethiopia’s Amhara State After Taking WFP Gas Stores is ‘Defensive War’

The UN World Food Program (WFP) accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the governing party in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray state, of stealing half... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T22:28+0000

2022-08-30T22:28+0000

2022-08-30T22:28+0000

africa

ethiopia

tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

offensive

afar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091679067_0:338:2940:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_b5d3638834690faacb358de139cab3c9.jpg

Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) troops withdrew from the town of Kobo on Monday, as TPLF forces surrounded and began entering the city to "avoid massive casualties" among civilians, a statement by the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.Kobo is located in northeastern Amhara, about 15 kilometers south of the border with Tigray, and the first major settlement along the A2 highway that runs from Tigray to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian federal capital. In the summer of 2021, TPLF forces advanced southward along the highway, coming within 190 kilometers of Addis in late November before being repulsed by a massive counter-offensive.International media reported, based on erroneous claims, that the TPLF had also captured Woldiya over the weekend - claims both sides have denied. Other unconfirmed reports said the group had also recaptured Lalibela, a historic town to the west that was left looted and ruined when ENDF forces liberated it from TPLF occupation.DW Amharic also reported, citing the Human Rights Organization of Afar, that the TPLF had attacked the Yalo District of Afar state, to the east of Tigray, killing three civilians with heavy weapons fire. The Awasa Guardian also reported the deaths of six children and two adults in the area due to TPLF artillery fire in the days prior.'Defensive War'Fighting began again on August 24 after nearly five months of a ceasefire, during which time food aid blocked by the TPLF attacks was able to safely reach Tigray and alleviate some of the suffering there. Both the ENDF and TPLF have blamed each other for starting the fighting, and the TPLF claimed it knew about Abiy’s alleged plans to invade Tigray from the west, which it was prepared to repulse.The next day, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) sharply criticized the TPLF, accusing it of stealing 570,000 liters of gasoline intended for food aid trucks and demanding its return. In a statement, the TPLF didn’t deny seizing the gas, but said it was collecting on a debt owed to it by the WFP. The WFP said on Tuesday it was suspending aid shipments to Tigray because of the renewed fighting.On Tuesday, he said in a press briefing that "we are fighting a defensive war" and "we remain open to negotiations,” claiming that the TPLF had launched a counteroffensive after "defending (their) positions.”TPLF Rebels Against AbiyThe TPLF’s uprising against Abiy’s government began in November 2020 with a sneak attack on ENDF troops in Tigray, although it had been planning to resist for years.Leaked videos and subsequent admissions by TPLF leaders like Getachew have revealed that the TPLF had extensive Western guidance in its uprising, including being advised by US diplomats to attempt to take Addis in the fall of 2021. Western media has, accordingly, repeated the TPLF’s narrative of a “forced famine” by Abiy and that he is being secretly manipulated by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, leader of the only African state to refuse cooperation with US Africa Command. After Abiy came to power, he received a Nobel Peace Prize for ending the 20-year-long war with Eritrea started by the TPLF.The war has worsened an already-dire situation as a drought plagues the region. Across Ethiopia, more than 20 million people are in need of food aid - one-fifth of the country’s population - including 5.4 million in Tigray, according to the WFP.

ethiopia

afar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

ethiopia, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), offensive, afar