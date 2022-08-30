https://sputniknews.com/20220830/torrential-rains-wreak-havoc-in-indias-bengaluru---video-1100180872.html

Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in India's Bengaluru - Video

Ordinary life in Bengaluru, a city in the Indian state of Karnataka was put to halt on Tuesday as torrential rains resulted in inundated streets causing traffic disruption. According to media reports, trees were uprooted in several areas. The incessant rains have also flooded thousands of hectares of agricultural lands.Heavy rains have also dampened the festive mood in the state, which celebrates the festival of Goddess Gowri and Lord Ganesha, as shops erected in makeshift tents were damaged.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorm over Karnataka for the next 24 hours and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Belgavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Kalaburgi and Yadgiri districts.Several videos on social media show vehicles stranded on waterlogged roads, while pedestrians struggle to walk.Karnataka State Chief Basavaraj Bommai visited the rain-hit areas and assured that the revenue department of the state government would conduct a survey and analysis of crop loss will be done.Since March , Bengaluru has seen 1,091 mm of rainfall with the rainiest months of September and October still ahead. The spell of heavy rains slows down by mid-November.According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the state has received 820 mm of rainfall since 1 June, affecting 27 districts, 187 villages and leading to the loss of lives of at least 96 people.

