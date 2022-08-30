https://sputniknews.com/20220830/thirteen-detained-over-clashes-that-broke-out-during-march-honoring-lord-ganesha-in-indias-gujarat-1100154613.html
Thirteen Detained Over Clashes That Broke Out During March Honoring Lord Ganesha in India's Gujarat
Thirteen Detained Over Clashes That Broke Out During March Honoring Lord Ganesha in India's Gujarat
A number of incidents of communal violence have been reported on the occasion of Hindu festivals such as Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. Last month, three... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T13:13+0000
2022-08-30T13:13+0000
2022-08-30T13:13+0000
india
gujarat
violence
violence
police
religious procession
clashes
clashes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107540/37/1075403713_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d8958e30938e053863f12e4c8a7a1c8c.jpg
Police in Vadodara, the second-largest city in the Indian state of Gujarat, have detained 13 people in connection with communal clashes that reportedly broke out during a march dedicated to Lord Ganesha on Monday night, local officials said on Tuesday.The incident was reported from the Panigate Darwaza area of the Mandvi area at around 11.15pm (IST) on Monday. It occurred between two communities after one group pelted stones at a religious procession being held to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival marking the arrival of Lord Ganesha to Earth from his heavenly abode.Koradia also said that no one was injured in the clashes. But a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against members of both communities after the communal clashes and the city's police have opened an inquiry into the matter.After the violence, the police presence was increased to stop any untoward incident in the area.There has been a spate of Hindu-Muslim violence in India over the past five months.In April, communal clashes broke out in the states of Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of the Hindu festival Ram Navmi. The members of two communities engaged in violent clashes during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr the next month.In June, thousands of Muslims were involved in violent protests in different parts of Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, and Jharkhand after Nupur Sharma - a spokeswoman for the BJP - made controversial remarks about the Prophet Mohammad during a debate on television.
gujarat
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107540/37/1075403713_215:0:1920:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_dff637e09bdba19e74c603c08066adbe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
gujarat, violence, violence, police, religious procession, clashes, clashes
gujarat, violence, violence, police, religious procession, clashes, clashes
Thirteen Detained Over Clashes That Broke Out During March Honoring Lord Ganesha in India's Gujarat
A number of incidents of communal violence have been reported on the occasion of Hindu festivals such as Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. Last month, three people were stabbed in Karnataka after an altercation between two communities.
Police in Vadodara, the second-largest city in the Indian state of Gujarat, have detained 13 people in connection with communal clashes
that reportedly broke out during a march dedicated to Lord Ganesha on Monday night, local officials said on Tuesday.
The incident was reported from the Panigate Darwaza area of the Mandvi area at around 11.15pm (IST) on Monday. It occurred between two communities after one group pelted stones at a religious procession being held to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival
marking the arrival of Lord Ganesha to Earth from his heavenly abode.
"People from two communities started arguing with one another. The matter escalated with members of both groups hurling stones at each other. In the process, a glass on the main gate of a mosque was damaged," Joint Commissioner of Vadodara Police Chirag Koradia told the media on Tuesday.
Koradia also said that no one was injured in the clashes. But a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against members of both communities after the communal clashes and the city's police have opened an inquiry into the matter.
After the violence, the police
presence was increased to stop any untoward incident in the area.
There has been a spate of Hindu-Muslim violence in India over the past five months.
In April, communal clashes broke out in the states of Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of the Hindu festival Ram Navmi.
The members of two communities engaged in violent clashes during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr the next month.
In June, thousands of Muslims were involved in violent protests in different parts of Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, and Jharkhand after Nupur Sharma - a spokeswoman for the BJP - made controversial remarks about the Prophet Mohammad during a debate on television.