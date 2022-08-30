https://sputniknews.com/20220830/thirteen-detained-over-clashes-that-broke-out-during-march-honoring-lord-ganesha-in-indias-gujarat-1100154613.html

Thirteen Detained Over Clashes That Broke Out During March Honoring Lord Ganesha in India's Gujarat

Thirteen Detained Over Clashes That Broke Out During March Honoring Lord Ganesha in India's Gujarat

A number of incidents of communal violence have been reported on the occasion of Hindu festivals such as Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. Last month, three... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T13:13+0000

2022-08-30T13:13+0000

2022-08-30T13:13+0000

india

gujarat

violence

violence

police

religious procession

clashes

clashes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107540/37/1075403713_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d8958e30938e053863f12e4c8a7a1c8c.jpg

Police in Vadodara, the second-largest city in the Indian state of Gujarat, have detained 13 people in connection with communal clashes that reportedly broke out during a march dedicated to Lord Ganesha on Monday night, local officials said on Tuesday.The incident was reported from the Panigate Darwaza area of the Mandvi area at around 11.15pm (IST) on Monday. It occurred between two communities after one group pelted stones at a religious procession being held to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival marking the arrival of Lord Ganesha to Earth from his heavenly abode.Koradia also said that no one was injured in the clashes. But a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against members of both communities after the communal clashes and the city's police have opened an inquiry into the matter.After the violence, the police presence was increased to stop any untoward incident in the area.There has been a spate of Hindu-Muslim violence in India over the past five months.In April, communal clashes broke out in the states of Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of the Hindu festival Ram Navmi. The members of two communities engaged in violent clashes during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr the next month.In June, thousands of Muslims were involved in violent protests in different parts of Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, and Jharkhand after Nupur Sharma - a spokeswoman for the BJP - made controversial remarks about the Prophet Mohammad during a debate on television.

gujarat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

gujarat, violence, violence, police, religious procession, clashes, clashes