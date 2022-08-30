https://sputniknews.com/20220830/the-biden-administration-lacks-any-amount-of-self-awareness-1100141865.html

The Biden Administration Lacks Any Amount of Self Awareness

The Biden Administration Lacks Any Amount of Self Awareness

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including former President Trump demanding a redo on the 2020 election, and US... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T09:45+0000

2022-08-30T09:45+0000

2022-08-30T09:46+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

fbi

free speech

radio

joe biden

donald trump

us election 2020

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100141719_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5268c9f828103d2aa8df15db79fe3a82.png

The Biden Administration Lacks Any Amount of Self Awareness On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including former President Trump demanding a redo on the 2020 election, and US oil reserves reaching a four decade low.

Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Pessimism in Politics, Biden's Federal Student Loan Forgiveness, and Institutional ChangeTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Art School is Worthless, Bravery in Practicing Free Speech, and the FBI Influence on FacebookIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the speed of institutional change, Donald Trump's failure to expose the deep state, and Trump seeking a redo of the 2020 election. Carmine spoke about the problems with Biden's student loan forgiveness and the amount of money America spends on defense spending. Carmine discussed the number of social programs America spends taxpayer money on and the possible solutions to the out-of-control government spending.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ted Rall about the FBI election interference, art school, and self-education. Ted explained his thoughts on taking on student debt for art school and the Biden student debt forgiveness. Ted spoke about NY Governor Kathy Hochul and her statement to New York Republican voters.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, fbi, free speech, аудио, radio, joe biden, donald trump, us election 2020