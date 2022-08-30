International
The Biden Administration Lacks Any Amount of Self Awareness
The Biden Administration Lacks Any Amount of Self Awareness
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including former President Trump demanding a redo on the 2020 election, and US...
The Biden Administration Lacks Any Amount of Self Awareness
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including former President Trump demanding a redo on the 2020 election, and US oil reserves reaching a four decade low.
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Pessimism in Politics, Biden's Federal Student Loan Forgiveness, and Institutional ChangeTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Art School is Worthless, Bravery in Practicing Free Speech, and the FBI Influence on FacebookIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the speed of institutional change, Donald Trump's failure to expose the deep state, and Trump seeking a redo of the 2020 election. Carmine spoke about the problems with Biden's student loan forgiveness and the amount of money America spends on defense spending. Carmine discussed the number of social programs America spends taxpayer money on and the possible solutions to the out-of-control government spending.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ted Rall about the FBI election interference, art school, and self-education. Ted explained his thoughts on taking on student debt for art school and the Biden student debt forgiveness. Ted spoke about NY Governor Kathy Hochul and her statement to New York Republican voters.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
The Biden Administration Lacks Any Amount of Self Awareness

09:45 GMT 30.08.2022 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 30.08.2022)
The Biden Administration Lacks Any Amount of Self Awareness
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including former President Trump demanding a redo on the 2020 election, and US oil reserves reaching a four decade low.
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Pessimism in Politics, Biden's Federal Student Loan Forgiveness, and Institutional Change
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Art School is Worthless, Bravery in Practicing Free Speech, and the FBI Influence on Facebook
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the speed of institutional change, Donald Trump's failure to expose the deep state, and Trump seeking a redo of the 2020 election. Carmine spoke about the problems with Biden's student loan forgiveness and the amount of money America spends on defense spending. Carmine discussed the number of social programs America spends taxpayer money on and the possible solutions to the out-of-control government spending.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ted Rall about the FBI election interference, art school, and self-education. Ted explained his thoughts on taking on student debt for art school and the Biden student debt forgiveness. Ted spoke about NY Governor Kathy Hochul and her statement to New York Republican voters.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
