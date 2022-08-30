'Talking, Laughing & Joking’: Ghislaine Maxwell 'Becomes Prison Pals With Brutal US Female Killer'
© AFP 2022 / ROB KIMNEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children's Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City
Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on December 29, 2021, of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004 at his properties. She was sentenced to 20 years behind bars at a Tallahassee jail in June.
Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted for recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the late billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, has formed a new friendship in jail, the Mirror reported.
The former British socialite and one of the most notorious double murderers in America, Narcy Novack, spend hours “talking, laughing and joking,” according to cited insiders.
Maxwell was found guilty on five counts, including sex-trafficking of a minor, by a federal jury in Manhattan on 29 December 2021 and sentenced to 20 years behind bars. At Tallahassee jail in the east of Florida’s state capital, 60-year-old Maxwell, inmate 02879-509, ‘gravitated’ to 65-year-old Novack.
“Because of her length of time inside and the brutality of her crime, she is treated like a female don. All the younger girls address her as ‘Miss Novack’ out of respect. Ghislaine will have a modicum of protection through her friendship, but given their ages and millionaire backgrounds, they were always destined to get on well,” sources stated.
Tallahassee is categorised as a low-security prison that offers a range of courses and work placements for inmates, including gardening, baking, cooking, and housekeeping. Inmates may also engage in pursuits such as yoga, pilates, weights, softball and Frisbee.
X-Rated Double Murderer
Ecuador-born Narcissa Cira Veliz Pacheco, also known as Narcy, is a feared figure among inmates, claims the report. The woman met multi-millionaire hotelier playboy Ben Novak Jr when she was a stripper in Florida working under the name of Sylvia. Coming from a background of poverty and struggles, the woman had been trying to work her way up in US society by swapping lovers for ever more rich and influential ones.
Narcy married Ben Novak Jr in 1991, to the huge disapproval of his mother. Bernice was the widow of Ben Novack Sr, owner of the legendary Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel. After the wedding, Narcy embraced the role of a typical ‘trophy wife’, dripping in jewellery and residing in a £2.4million home.
Years later, Narcy masterminded the brutal murder of her husband, 52, and her mother-in-law, 86, telling her trial afterwards that she was motivated by jealousy.
During the X-rated dancer’s trial, it emerged that her husband had engaged in an affair with porn actress Rebecca Bliss. When Narcy found out her husband was cheating on her, she initially attempted to pay off the porn star.
Then, motivated by the fact that their prenuptial agreement meant she would be entitled to only £55,000, rather than her husband’s £8.5 million fortune, Novack hatched a plot to kill him.
Narcy Novack, from Fort Lauderdale,[7] was arrested for the murders of her husband and mother-in-law in July 2010, three days shy of a year after her husband's death. pic.twitter.com/QWnHUfJG1f— Sex, astrology and real life shit ( BUCKLE UP ) (@dawhorenextdior) January 30, 2021
Ben Novak Jr and his mother, Bernice, were killed three months apart by hitmen hired by Narcy Novack. Her brother, Cristobal Veliz, was also involved in the plot.
First, Bernice was discovered dead in a pool of blood on April 5, 2009, at her Fort Lauderdale home. Initially, it was ruled she died due to a fall, but the case was later reopened. Investigators determined that the woman had been battered to death with a monkey wrench.
Then Narcy Novack then hired two hitmen to get rid of her husband. Alejandro Garcia and Joel Gonzales, who confessed to the deed in 2010, revealed at Narcy’s trial how she let then inside the couple’s suite on July 12, 2009. Attacking Ben Novak Jr while he was asleep with dumbbells, they bound him with duct tape. In a brutal twist, Narcy ordered the men to gouge out his eyes with a knife so he could ‘never look at a woman.’
Co-operating with police in exchange for lesser sentences, the pair of killers led the investigators to Novack and her brother.
Ben and Narcy Novack saga heads to Lifetime as 'Beautiful & Twisted' http://t.co/AmKfVaCQxr pic.twitter.com/nywF9UkK7K— lohud.com (@lohud) January 30, 2015
Assistant US Attorney Elliott Jacobson was cited later as calling Narcy Novack and her brother as “pathological liars” and “extraordinarily dangerous sociopaths.” Narcy Novack testified at the trial that she had been driven by jealousy.
“If I can’t have him, no one will,” she said of her cheating dead husband.