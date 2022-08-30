https://sputniknews.com/20220830/sri-lanka-raises-tax-cuts-expenditure-as-president-aims-to-secure-imf-loans-1100170308.html

Sri Lanka Raises Tax, Cuts Expenditure as President Aims to Secure IMF Loans

A quarter of Sri Lankan's 22 million population is on the verge of poverty as the depleted foreign exchange reserves triggered unprecedented shortages of... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

Sri Lanka has announced a slew of reforms, including raising taxes to bring the economy back on a sustainable public debt path. These are the measures that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) considers essential to secure a bailout package.Presenting an interim budget in the parliament, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said the negotiations with the IMF have successfully reached their final stage.The president, who took over after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country due to a popular uprising in July, said the government would aim to tame inflation and introduce legislation to bolster central bank's independence.The government has decided to raise the taxes despite inflation reaching 60 percent in July. As a part of “efficient expenditure management,” the Sri Lankan government proposed rationalizing the number of government employees with mandatory retirement of all who reached 60 years of age.To curb the dependency on crude oil imports, the government has decided to buy only electric-powered vehicles for the use of public sector in the future. The president also announced formulating a new public finance management law and setting up a national debt management agency to improve the fiscal health of the $81 billion economy.Wickremesinghe has decided to design a new defense policy, “National Security - 2030,” to face the emerging realities of the changing geo-strategic competition in the Indian Ocean. The decision to review defense policy holds importance as India and China crossed swords last week over deploying a PLA scientific research vessel at a port in Sri Lanka.The island nation owes $51 billion to foreign countries, and multilateral institutions. Wickremesinghe blamed the politicization of economic policies for the personal benefit of the previous government for the collapse of Sri Lankan economy.

