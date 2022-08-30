https://sputniknews.com/20220830/shiite-cleric-sadrs-supporters-continue-protesting-in-baghdad-1100154739.html
Shiite Cleric Sadr's Supporters Continue Protesting in Baghdad
Protests erupted in Baghdad on Monday after supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr took to the streets to oppose his decision to quit politics. 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Baghdad, Iraq, where clashes between supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and security forces are continuing for a second day on Tuesday, August 30.On Monday, tensions flared up around Baghdad's Green Zone, where the Republican Palace and government buildings are located after Sadr's supporters went there to protest the cleric's decision to quit politics. Al-Sadr announced his retirement and the closure of all offices of his party, the Sadrist Movement, over death threats.The demonstration involving his supporters quickly turned violent, with some of the protesters storming the Republican Palace and clashing with security forces, who had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. According to Iraqi health officials, the clashes have left dozens of people dead and hundreds more injured as a result of the clashes.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Shiite Cleric Sadr's Supporters Continue Protesting in Baghdad
Protests erupted in Baghdad on Monday after supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr took to the streets to oppose his decision to quit politics.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Baghdad, Iraq, where clashes between supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and security forces are continuing for a second day on Tuesday, August 30.
On Monday, tensions flared up around Baghdad's Green Zone, where the Republican Palace and government buildings are located after Sadr's supporters went there to protest the cleric's decision to quit politics. Al-Sadr announced his retirement and the closure of all offices of his party, the Sadrist Movement, over death threats.
The demonstration involving his supporters quickly turned violent, with some of the protesters storming the Republican Palace and clashing with security forces, who had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. According to Iraqi health officials, the clashes have left dozens of people dead and hundreds more injured as a result of the clashes.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.