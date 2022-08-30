International
Breaking News: Europeans Paying for Brussels' 'Irrational and Absurd' Energy Policy While US Profits: Kremlin
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/shiite-cleric-sadrs-supporters-continue-protesting-in-baghdad-1100154739.html
Shiite Cleric Sadr's Supporters Continue Protesting in Baghdad
Shiite Cleric Sadr's Supporters Continue Protesting in Baghdad
Protests erupted in Baghdad on Monday after supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr took to the streets to oppose his decision to quit politics. 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T09:39+0000
2022-08-30T09:39+0000
iraq
clashes
protests
world
baghdad
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100163816_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46d8e61074d338b4ec56561cf842ca58.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Baghdad, Iraq, where clashes between supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and security forces are continuing for a second day on Tuesday, August 30.On Monday, tensions flared up around Baghdad's Green Zone, where the Republican Palace and government buildings are located after Sadr's supporters went there to protest the cleric's decision to quit politics. Al-Sadr announced his retirement and the closure of all offices of his party, the Sadrist Movement, over death threats.The demonstration involving his supporters quickly turned violent, with some of the protesters storming the Republican Palace and clashing with security forces, who had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. According to Iraqi health officials, the clashes have left dozens of people dead and hundreds more injured as a result of the clashes.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
iraq
baghdad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Violent protests continue around Baghdad's Green Zone
Violent protests continue around Baghdad's Green Zone
2022-08-30T09:39+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100163816_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab85008dbd570a5c040435419814b26a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iraq, clashes, protests, baghdad, видео
iraq, clashes, protests, baghdad, видео

Shiite Cleric Sadr's Supporters Continue Protesting in Baghdad

09:39 GMT 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Hadi MizbanIraqi security forces fire tear gas on followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr protesting inside the government palace grounds, in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
Iraqi security forces fire tear gas on followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr protesting inside the government palace grounds, in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Hadi Mizban
Subscribe
International
India
Protests erupted in Baghdad on Monday after supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr took to the streets to oppose his decision to quit politics.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Baghdad, Iraq, where clashes between supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and security forces are continuing for a second day on Tuesday, August 30.
On Monday, tensions flared up around Baghdad's Green Zone, where the Republican Palace and government buildings are located after Sadr's supporters went there to protest the cleric's decision to quit politics. Al-Sadr announced his retirement and the closure of all offices of his party, the Sadrist Movement, over death threats.
The demonstration involving his supporters quickly turned violent, with some of the protesters storming the Republican Palace and clashing with security forces, who had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. According to Iraqi health officials, the clashes have left dozens of people dead and hundreds more injured as a result of the clashes.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала