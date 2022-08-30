International
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/redacted-fbi-raid-affidavit-released-but-many-questions-still-remain-1100143176.html
Redacted FBI Raid Affidavit Released but Many Questions Still Remain
Redacted FBI Raid Affidavit Released but Many Questions Still Remain
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, M. Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed numerous topics on Monday, including the release of the redacted... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T09:46+0000
2022-08-30T09:46+0000
us
radio
fault lines
pakistan
john mccain
fbi
radio sputnik
donald trump
mar-a-lago
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100143028_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_03c6657c151dd036f47987f9f4cf327f.png
Redacted FBI raid affidavit released but many questions still remain
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, M. Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed numerous topics on Monday, including the release of the redacted affidavit detailing the FBI's raid on ex-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Hamza Azhar Salam - Founder and journalist for The Pakistan DailyMisty Winston - Host of the Facts on the Ground podcast and political commentatorEd Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentatorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by the founder of The Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam to discuss the devastating floods that have killed over 1,000 people and caused more than 30 million people to seek shelter.In the second hour, hosts were joined by political commentator Misty Winston to discuss the New Hampshire Libertarian Party's tweet celebrating the anniversary of John McCain's death, along with the backlash they have received over it.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Republican political commentator Ed Martin about the Department of Justice's decision to release the redacted affidavit regarding the FBI's raid of ex-President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100143028_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ddf634517bcefdb7f850c38d899d1990.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, radio, fault lines, pakistan, john mccain, fbi, аудио, radio sputnik, donald trump, mar-a-lago, flood
us, radio, fault lines, pakistan, john mccain, fbi, аудио, radio sputnik, donald trump, mar-a-lago, flood

Redacted FBI Raid Affidavit Released but Many Questions Still Remain

09:46 GMT 30.08.2022
Redacted FBI raid affidavit released but many questions still remain
Subscribe
International
India
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, M. Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed numerous topics on Monday, including the release of the redacted affidavit detailing the FBI's raid on ex-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Hamza Azhar Salam - Founder and journalist for The Pakistan Daily
Misty Winston - Host of the Facts on the Ground podcast and political commentator
Ed Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentator
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by the founder of The Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam to discuss the devastating floods that have killed over 1,000 people and caused more than 30 million people to seek shelter.
In the second hour, hosts were joined by political commentator Misty Winston to discuss the New Hampshire Libertarian Party's tweet celebrating the anniversary of John McCain's death, along with the backlash they have received over it.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Republican political commentator Ed Martin about the Department of Justice's decision to release the redacted affidavit regarding the FBI's raid of ex-President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала