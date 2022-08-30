https://sputniknews.com/20220830/redacted-fbi-raid-affidavit-released-but-many-questions-still-remain-1100143176.html

Redacted FBI Raid Affidavit Released but Many Questions Still Remain

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, M. Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed numerous topics on Monday, including the release of the redacted... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

Redacted FBI raid affidavit released but many questions still remain On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, M. Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed numerous topics on Monday, including the release of the redacted affidavit detailing the FBI's raid on ex-President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Hamza Azhar Salam - Founder and journalist for The Pakistan DailyMisty Winston - Host of the Facts on the Ground podcast and political commentatorEd Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentatorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by the founder of The Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam to discuss the devastating floods that have killed over 1,000 people and caused more than 30 million people to seek shelter.In the second hour, hosts were joined by political commentator Misty Winston to discuss the New Hampshire Libertarian Party's tweet celebrating the anniversary of John McCain's death, along with the backlash they have received over it.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Republican political commentator Ed Martin about the Department of Justice's decision to release the redacted affidavit regarding the FBI's raid of ex-President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

