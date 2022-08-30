https://sputniknews.com/20220830/mikhail-gorbachev-dead-at-92-after-being-diagnosed-with-serious-illness-1100193080.html

Mikhail Gorbachev Dead at 91 After Being Diagnosed With Serious Illness - Central Clinical Hospital

Gorbachev was the first and last president of the USSR and de facto the last head of the state from 1985 to the collapse of the USSR in 1991. He was known for... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

Former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91, the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow stated on Tuesday.The ex-president of the USSR turned 91 this March. At the moment, there are no details regarding the health condition of the politician before his death.Earlier this summer, rumors of a sharp deterioration in the health of the former Soviet leader emerged, which, however, were dispelled by representatives of the Gorbachev Foundation. It was also reported that in October 2021 he was quarantined in hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic.The period of his leadership was marked by the some of the most important events in the geopolitical sense: the end of the Cold War, the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan, the collapse of the state itself. Some saw him as an idealist, others as a reformer, and some even as a traitor and "agent" of the CIA. In his previous interviews, Gorbachev said that he was morally responsible for everything that happened to the country during his reign. He declared that he fought for the Soviet Union existence "to the last bullet", but he always called the principle of "no blood" his main credo. He allegedly referred to this credo, when he refused to suppress the 1991 August coup d'etat attempt by force.

