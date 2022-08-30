https://sputniknews.com/20220830/mikhail-gorbachev-dead-at-92-after-being-diagnosed-with-serious-illness-1100193080.html
Mikhail Gorbachev Dead at 91 After Being Diagnosed With Serious Illness - Central Clinical Hospital
Mikhail Gorbachev Dead at 91 After Being Diagnosed With Serious Illness - Central Clinical Hospital
Gorbachev was the first and last president of the USSR and de facto the last head of the state from 1985 to the collapse of the USSR in 1991. He was known for... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T20:26+0000
2022-08-30T20:26+0000
2022-08-30T20:50+0000
mikhail gorbachev
death
russia
ussr
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100193390_0:0:2843:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_a0f0df02c77f80b67ddf06ba81232cc2.jpg
Former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91, the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow stated on Tuesday.The ex-president of the USSR turned 91 this March. At the moment, there are no details regarding the health condition of the politician before his death.Earlier this summer, rumors of a sharp deterioration in the health of the former Soviet leader emerged, which, however, were dispelled by representatives of the Gorbachev Foundation. It was also reported that in October 2021 he was quarantined in hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic.The period of his leadership was marked by the some of the most important events in the geopolitical sense: the end of the Cold War, the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan, the collapse of the state itself. Some saw him as an idealist, others as a reformer, and some even as a traitor and "agent" of the CIA. In his previous interviews, Gorbachev said that he was morally responsible for everything that happened to the country during his reign. He declared that he fought for the Soviet Union existence "to the last bullet", but he always called the principle of "no blood" his main credo. He allegedly referred to this credo, when he refused to suppress the 1991 August coup d'etat attempt by force.
ussr
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100193390_14:0:2745:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd781f1a65f5dea9151977eb5837492.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mikhail gorbachev, death, ussr, russia
mikhail gorbachev, death, ussr, russia
Mikhail Gorbachev Dead at 91 After Being Diagnosed With Serious Illness - Central Clinical Hospital
20:26 GMT 30.08.2022 (Updated: 20:50 GMT 30.08.2022)
Being updated
Gorbachev was the first and last president of the USSR and de facto the last head of the state from 1985 to the collapse of the USSR in 1991. He was known for his large-scale attempt to reform the country, called "perestroika", and for defusing international tensions with the West in the last stage of the Cold War.
Former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91, the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow stated on Tuesday.
"Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a serious and long illness," the hospital told reporters.
The ex-president of the USSR turned 91 this March. At the moment, there are no details regarding the health condition of the politician before his death.
Earlier this summer, rumors of a sharp deterioration in the health of the former Soviet leader emerged, which, however, were dispelled by representatives of the Gorbachev Foundation. It was also reported that in October 2021 he was quarantined in hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The period of his leadership was marked by the some of the most important events in the geopolitical sense: the end of the Cold War, the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan, the collapse of the state itself.
Some saw him as an idealist, others as a reformer, and some even as a traitor and "agent" of the CIA.
In his previous interviews, Gorbachev said that he was morally responsible for everything that happened to the country during his reign. He declared that he fought for the Soviet Union existence "to the last bullet", but he always called the principle of "no blood" his main credo. He allegedly referred to this credo, when he refused to suppress the 1991 August coup d'etat attempt by force.