International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/meghan-markle-hits-out-at-british-press-claims-they-called-her-children-the-n-word-1100168722.html
Meghan Markle Claims UK Press Called Her Children the 'N-Word'
Meghan Markle Claims UK Press Called Her Children the 'N-Word'
The Duchess of Sussex has previously alleged that a member of the British royal family once made remarks about her firstborn's skin color. 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T13:52+0000
2022-08-30T14:07+0000
meghan markle
uk
us
press
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0e/1082077142_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_69bcf325f9a167d842598daa96c0b4a5.jpg
In an interview with The Cut, Meghan Markle explained why she did not want to share photos of her three-year-old son, Archie, with the press pool covering the Queen and the royal family. "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my children before I can share with the people that love my children? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game," the Duchess of Sussex said. Meghan's allegations have provoked a wave of critical comments on social media, with many people doubting that such an insult towards her children was ever made. Markle, 41, was a US actress before she started dating Prince Harry and married him at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. On June 4, 2021, they welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. After they became parents for the first time and before their daughter was born, the Sussexes stepped down from their royal duties, citing "the British media's intrusions and racist attitudes" toward Markle. The couple announced they were moving to the US to become financially independent from the royal family. Following Meghan's claims about racist remarks, Buckingham Palace said it was very concerned about the allegations made by the Sussexes, but added that they would be addressed privately.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0e/1082077142_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3f93634bff4071cfc8582802c2e5d6f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
meghan markle, uk, us, press
meghan markle, uk, us, press

Meghan Markle Claims UK Press Called Her Children the 'N-Word'

13:52 GMT 30.08.2022 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 30.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Dominic LipinskiIn this Wednesday May 8, 2019 file photo Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose during a photocall with their newborn son Archie, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England. The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times on Wednesday. She wrote: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second." The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019.
In this Wednesday May 8, 2019 file photo Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose during a photocall with their newborn son Archie, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England. The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. Meghan described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times on Wednesday. She wrote: I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. The former Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
© AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The Duchess of Sussex has previously alleged that a member of the British royal family once made remarks about her firstborn's skin color.
In an interview with The Cut, Meghan Markle explained why she did not want to share photos of her three-year-old son, Archie, with the press pool covering the Queen and the royal family.
"Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my children before I can share with the people that love my children? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game," the Duchess of Sussex said.
Meghan's allegations have provoked a wave of critical comments on social media, with many people doubting that such an insult towards her children was ever made.
© Photo : Queen Catherine/twitterScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Queen Catherine/twitter
© Photo : WTB/twitterScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : WTB/twitter
© Photo : WestopinionScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Westopinion
© Photo : Marmar/twitterScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Marmar/twitter
© Photo : 🫧ᴋᴀʀᴇɴ/twitterScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : 🫧ᴋᴀʀᴇɴ/twitter
Markle, 41, was a US actress before she started dating Prince Harry and married him at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. On June 4, 2021, they welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
After they became parents for the first time and before their daughter was born, the Sussexes stepped down from their royal duties, citing "the British media's intrusions and racist attitudes" toward Markle. The couple announced they were moving to the US to become financially independent from the royal family.
Following Meghan's claims about racist remarks, Buckingham Palace said it was very concerned about the allegations made by the Sussexes, but added that they would be addressed privately.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала