https://sputniknews.com/20220830/meghan-markle-hits-out-at-british-press-claims-they-called-her-children-the-n-word-1100168722.html

Meghan Markle Claims UK Press Called Her Children the 'N-Word'

Meghan Markle Claims UK Press Called Her Children the 'N-Word'

The Duchess of Sussex has previously alleged that a member of the British royal family once made remarks about her firstborn's skin color. 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T13:52+0000

2022-08-30T13:52+0000

2022-08-30T14:07+0000

meghan markle

uk

us

press

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0e/1082077142_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_69bcf325f9a167d842598daa96c0b4a5.jpg

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan Markle explained why she did not want to share photos of her three-year-old son, Archie, with the press pool covering the Queen and the royal family. "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my children before I can share with the people that love my children? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game," the Duchess of Sussex said. Meghan's allegations have provoked a wave of critical comments on social media, with many people doubting that such an insult towards her children was ever made. Markle, 41, was a US actress before she started dating Prince Harry and married him at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. On June 4, 2021, they welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. After they became parents for the first time and before their daughter was born, the Sussexes stepped down from their royal duties, citing "the British media's intrusions and racist attitudes" toward Markle. The couple announced they were moving to the US to become financially independent from the royal family. Following Meghan's claims about racist remarks, Buckingham Palace said it was very concerned about the allegations made by the Sussexes, but added that they would be addressed privately.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

meghan markle, uk, us, press