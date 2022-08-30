https://sputniknews.com/20220830/mandelas-grandson-slams-meghan-markle-for-comparing-herself-to-south-african-anti-apartheid-leader-1100177955.html

Mandela's Grandson Slams Meghan Markle for Comparing Herself to South African Anti-Apartheid Leader

Mandela's Grandson Slams Meghan Markle for Comparing Herself to South African Anti-Apartheid Leader

In an interview with The Cut magazine, Meghan Markle cited an encounter with a South African actor who allegedly compared her 2018 fairytale wedding to Prince... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T13:59+0000

2022-08-30T13:59+0000

2022-08-30T13:59+0000

nelson mandela

meghan markle

viral video

viral

africa

south africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100179177_0:0:2723:1532_1920x0_80_0_0_a9eaf435f56ca71ae4b290c3889eefb0.jpg

Nelson Mandela's grandson Zwelivelile Mandela was surprised to read an interview by the Duchess of Sussex in which she suggested that her marriage to Prince Harry sparked scenes of joy in South Africa reminiscent of Nelson Mandela's historic walk to freedom from prison.According to him, the happiness of the people of South Africa at his grandfather's release was for a more important and serious reason than her marriage "to a white prince."Many social media users slammed the Suits actress for her remarks:Speaking to The Cut magazine, Meghan Markle recalled an encounter she had with a cast member of the Lion King who had allegedly drawn parallels between her royal wedding and the anti-apartheid leader's release from prison.Meghan Markle became the face of the cover of the new issue of The Cut and gave an interview in which she spoke about the problems she had to face during her life in the royal family. According to Markle, the British monarchy was not happy with her presence in the palace, and royal family members allegedly showed her disrespect. Markle went on to claim that she and Prince Harry were often forbidden from doing what other members of the royal family freely did.On January 8, 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle renounced their royal titles, retaining the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex and moved to live in California.Mandela spent 27 years in prison for his activities against the apartheid regime and then became the first black leader of South Africa.

https://sputniknews.com/20220827/go-away-meghan-duchess-of-sussex-slammed-over-heater-incident-during-south-africa-visit-1100068015.html

africa

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nelson mandela, meghan markle, viral video, africa, south africa