Mandela's Grandson Slams Meghan Markle for Comparing Herself to South African Anti-Apartheid Leader
Nelson Mandela's grandson Zwelivelile Mandela was surprised to read an interview by the Duchess of Sussex in which she suggested that her marriage to Prince Harry sparked scenes of joy in South Africa reminiscent of Nelson Mandela's historic walk to freedom from prison.According to him, the happiness of the people of South Africa at his grandfather's release was for a more important and serious reason than her marriage "to a white prince."Many social media users slammed the Suits actress for her remarks:Speaking to The Cut magazine, Meghan Markle recalled an encounter she had with a cast member of the Lion King who had allegedly drawn parallels between her royal wedding and the anti-apartheid leader's release from prison.Meghan Markle became the face of the cover of the new issue of The Cut and gave an interview in which she spoke about the problems she had to face during her life in the royal family. According to Markle, the British monarchy was not happy with her presence in the palace, and royal family members allegedly showed her disrespect. Markle went on to claim that she and Prince Harry were often forbidden from doing what other members of the royal family freely did.On January 8, 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle renounced their royal titles, retaining the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex and moved to live in California.Mandela spent 27 years in prison for his activities against the apartheid regime and then became the first black leader of South Africa.
In an interview with The Cut magazine, Meghan Markle cited an encounter with a South African actor who allegedly compared her 2018 fairytale wedding to Prince Harry with Nelson Mandela's release from prison.
Nelson Mandela's grandson Zwelivelile Mandela was surprised to read an interview by the Duchess of Sussex in which she suggested that her marriage to Prince Harry sparked scenes of joy in South Africa reminiscent of Nelson Mandela's historic walk to freedom from prison.
“Madiba's celebration was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa. So it cannot be equated to as the same,” Zwelivelile told MailOnline.
According to him, the happiness of the people of South Africa at his grandfather's release was for a more important and serious reason than her marriage "to a white prince."
Many social media users slammed the Suits actress for her remarks:
Speaking to The Cut magazine, Meghan Markle recalled an encounter she had with a cast member of the Lion King who had allegedly drawn parallels between her royal wedding and the anti-apartheid leader's release from prison.
"I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison," a South African actor allegedly told Markle.
Meghan Markle became the face of the cover of the new issue of The Cut and gave an interview in which she spoke about the problems she had to face during her life in the royal family. According to Markle, the British monarchy was not happy with her presence in the palace, and royal family members allegedly showed her disrespect. Markle went on to claim that she and Prince Harry were often forbidden from doing what other members of the royal family freely did.
On January 8, 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle renounced their royal titles, retaining the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex and moved to live in California.
Mandela spent
27 years in prison for his activities against the apartheid regime and then became the first black leader of South Africa.