LIVE UPDATES: Demand For Referendum Grows as Ukraine Intensifies Shellings, Say Kherson Authorities

Ukrainian Troops Continue Shelling Territory of Zaporozhye NPP - Local Administration

Ukrainian troops continue shelling the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with large-caliber artillery, two explosions of shells were recorded near the building storing the spent fuel, the administration of the Energodar city said on Tuesday.



“Today at 06:50 [local time, 03:50 GMT], the Ukrainian armed forces fired at the territory of the ZNPP and the coastline of the city. Large-caliber artillery was used. As a result, two explosions were recorded near the spent fuel storage building," the city administration wrote on Telegram.