LIVE UPDATES: Demand For Referendum Grows as Ukraine Intensifies Shellings, Say Kherson Authorities

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their advance in Ukraine, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops last month.
The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been tense in recent weeks, as the site has been shelled by Ukrainians every day.
On Monday, Zaporozhye military-civil administration council member Vladimir Rogov said that the roof of the power plant's building - where the reactor fuel is stored - was broken by shelling from Ukrainian troops. International Atomic Energy Agency officials are set to arrive at the ZNPP soon to assess damage and conditions at the facility.
Footage of Combat Actions of Russian Crews of Ka-52 Helicopters During Special Military Operation
05:31 GMT 30.08.2022
Ukrainian Troops Continue Shelling Territory of Zaporozhye NPP - Local Administration
Ukrainian troops continue shelling the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with large-caliber artillery, two explosions of shells were recorded near the building storing the spent fuel, the administration of the Energodar city said on Tuesday.
“Today at 06:50 [local time, 03:50 GMT], the Ukrainian armed forces fired at the territory of the ZNPP and the coastline of the city. Large-caliber artillery was used. As a result, two explosions were recorded near the spent fuel storage building," the city administration wrote on Telegram.
04:51 GMT 30.08.2022
Demand For Referendum Grows as Ukraine Intensifies Shellings, Say Kherson Authorities