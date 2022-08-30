International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/live-updates-demand-for-referendum-grows-as-ukraine-intensifies-shellings-say-kherson-authorities-1100145310.html
LIVE UPDATES: Demand For Referendum Grows as Ukraine Intensifies Shellings, Say Kherson Authorities
LIVE UPDATES: Demand For Referendum Grows as Ukraine Intensifies Shellings, Say Kherson Authorities
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T04:51+0000
2022-08-30T04:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094843375_0:162:3065:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_8f6b9b056bbfa27b1cf3f60863752ecc.jpg
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094843375_168:0:2897:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c930e8f4d0c84beeaf13c3bbc4055d2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A view shows the territory of the destroyed military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Demand For Referendum Grows as Ukraine Intensifies Shellings, Say Kherson Authorities

04:51 GMT 30.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces and the allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their advance in Ukraine, having liberated the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Kiev's troops last month.
The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been tense in recent weeks, as the site has been shelled by Ukrainians every day.
On Monday, Zaporozhye military-civil administration council member Vladimir Rogov said that the roof of the power plant's building - where the reactor fuel is stored - was broken by shelling from Ukrainian troops. International Atomic Energy Agency officials are set to arrive at the ZNPP soon to assess damage and conditions at the facility.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:49 GMT 30.08.2022
Footage of Combat Actions of Russian Crews of Ka-52 Helicopters During Special Military Operation
05:31 GMT 30.08.2022
Ukrainian Troops Continue Shelling Territory of Zaporozhye NPP - Local Administration
Ukrainian troops continue shelling the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with large-caliber artillery, two explosions of shells were recorded near the building storing the spent fuel, the administration of the Energodar city said on Tuesday.

“Today at 06:50 [local time, 03:50 GMT], the Ukrainian armed forces fired at the territory of the ZNPP and the coastline of the city. Large-caliber artillery was used. As a result, two explosions were recorded near the spent fuel storage building," the city administration wrote on Telegram.
04:51 GMT 30.08.2022
Demand For Referendum Grows as Ukraine Intensifies Shellings, Say Kherson Authorities
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала