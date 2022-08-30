https://sputniknews.com/20220830/lithuanian-banks-will-carry-out-settlements-for-kaliningrad-transit-after-sept-1-vilnius-1100172246.html
Lithuanian Banks Will Carry Out Settlements for Kaliningrad Transit After Sept 1: Vilnius
Lithuanian Banks Will Carry Out Settlements for Kaliningrad Transit After Sept 1: Vilnius
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuanian banks will be able to make payments for Kaliningrad transit after September 1, Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis said... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T12:01+0000
2022-08-30T12:01+0000
2022-08-30T12:01+0000
world
russia
kaliningrad
lithuania
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100172036_0:269:2560:1709_1920x0_80_0_0_65800b6868a5d29afee6818a3c4c19f9.jpg
"Now, and in the near future, there will be banks through which payments [for transit to Kaliningrad] are and will be carried out. The question is whether banks will work with specific clients: maybe, they will work with some, but not with others," Skuodis told reporters, as quoted by the Lrytas.lt news portal.Siauliu Bankas, the only Lithuanian bank mandated by the government to process transactions of Russian operators using the services of Lithuanian railroads to transit goods to Kaliningrad, announced that it would stop all operations with Russia starting September 1. Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov said that the bank's refusal to work with Russia would mean the suspension of Kalinigrad railroad transit via Lithuania.
russia
kaliningrad
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100172036_140:0:2419:1709_1920x0_80_0_0_5345dba3db88e9e10bd4a529ca82cb79.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, kaliningrad, lithuania
russia, kaliningrad, lithuania
Lithuanian Banks Will Carry Out Settlements for Kaliningrad Transit After Sept 1: Vilnius
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuanian banks will be able to make payments for Kaliningrad transit after September 1, Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis said on Tuesday.
"Now, and in the near future, there will be banks through which payments [for transit to Kaliningrad] are and will be carried out. The question is whether banks will work with specific clients: maybe, they will work with some, but not with others," Skuodis told reporters, as quoted by the Lrytas.lt news portal.
Siauliu Bankas, the only Lithuanian bank mandated by the government to process transactions of Russian operators using the services of Lithuanian railroads to transit goods to Kaliningrad
, announced that it would stop all operations with Russia starting September 1.
Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov said that the bank's refusal to work with Russia would mean the suspension of Kalinigrad railroad transit via Lithuania.