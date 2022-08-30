International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/lithuanian-banks-will-carry-out-settlements-for-kaliningrad-transit-after-sept-1-vilnius-1100172246.html
Lithuanian Banks Will Carry Out Settlements for Kaliningrad Transit After Sept 1: Vilnius
Lithuanian Banks Will Carry Out Settlements for Kaliningrad Transit After Sept 1: Vilnius
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuanian banks will be able to make payments for Kaliningrad transit after September 1, Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis said... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T12:01+0000
2022-08-30T12:01+0000
world
russia
kaliningrad
lithuania
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100172036_0:269:2560:1709_1920x0_80_0_0_65800b6868a5d29afee6818a3c4c19f9.jpg
"Now, and in the near future, there will be banks through which payments [for transit to Kaliningrad] are and will be carried out. The question is whether banks will work with specific clients: maybe, they will work with some, but not with others," Skuodis told reporters, as quoted by the Lrytas.lt news portal.Siauliu Bankas, the only Lithuanian bank mandated by the government to process transactions of Russian operators using the services of Lithuanian railroads to transit goods to Kaliningrad, announced that it would stop all operations with Russia starting September 1. Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov said that the bank's refusal to work with Russia would mean the suspension of Kalinigrad railroad transit via Lithuania.
russia
kaliningrad
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100172036_140:0:2419:1709_1920x0_80_0_0_5345dba3db88e9e10bd4a529ca82cb79.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, kaliningrad, lithuania
russia, kaliningrad, lithuania

Lithuanian Banks Will Carry Out Settlements for Kaliningrad Transit After Sept 1: Vilnius

12:01 GMT 30.08.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ke an / Lithuanian State SymbolsLithuanian State Symbols - The Columns of Gediminas (Gediminaičių stulpai) and Vytis on the pediment of the Bank of Lithuania, Kaunas, Lithuania, 1927
Lithuanian State Symbols - The Columns of Gediminas (Gediminaičių stulpai) and Vytis on the pediment of the Bank of Lithuania, Kaunas, Lithuania, 1927 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ke an / Lithuanian State Symbols
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuanian banks will be able to make payments for Kaliningrad transit after September 1, Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis said on Tuesday.
"Now, and in the near future, there will be banks through which payments [for transit to Kaliningrad] are and will be carried out. The question is whether banks will work with specific clients: maybe, they will work with some, but not with others," Skuodis told reporters, as quoted by the Lrytas.lt news portal.
Siauliu Bankas, the only Lithuanian bank mandated by the government to process transactions of Russian operators using the services of Lithuanian railroads to transit goods to Kaliningrad, announced that it would stop all operations with Russia starting September 1.
Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov said that the bank's refusal to work with Russia would mean the suspension of Kalinigrad railroad transit via Lithuania.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала