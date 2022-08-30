https://sputniknews.com/20220830/indias-gautam-adani-becomes-first-asian-to-become-worlds-third-richest-person-1100145424.html

India's Gautam Adani is the 'First Asian to Become World's Third-Richest Person'

India's Gautam Adani is the 'First Asian to Become World's Third-Richest Person'

2022 proved to be a great year for India's Industrialist Gautam Adani, as he overtook Reliance Industry owner Mukesh Ambani and became Asia's richest person... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group, on Tuesday became the world's third-richest person overtaking Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Data.The 60-year-old Adani is a college dropout, who started his career with Diamond before launching the Adani group in 1988. His companies are engaged in multiple businesses, including airports, fast-moving consumer goods, ports, renewable energy, and power distribution.Adani group is the largest port operator and coal operator in India. According to Bloomberg, this is the first time when any Asian has made an entry into the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani's net worth is now estimated to be $137.4. Meanwhile, he follows two billionaires ahead of him Tesla chief Elon Musk (estimated fortune's worth $251 billion), and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (estimated $153 billion).Adani has added approximately $60.9 billion to his fortune in 2022. As the Industrialist continues to add exponential wealth, Fitch group unit CreditSights, in its August report, said, "Adani's empire is deeply over-leveraged" and may land in a debt trap.According to Forbes, two years ago the net worth of Adani was estimated to be only $8.9 billion. His wealth spiked to an estimated $50.5 billion in March 2021 and almost doubled to $90 billion in March 2022, as Adani Group stocks showed stupendous growth.

