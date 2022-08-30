https://sputniknews.com/20220830/india-china-differences-undermine-the-rise-of-asia-foreign-minister-s-jaishankar-says-1100146074.html

India-China Differences Undermine the 'Rise of Asia', Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Says

India-China Differences Undermine the 'Rise of Asia', Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Says

India and China, Asia’s most populous nations and also among the continent’s biggest economies, have been engaged in a deadly border standoff in the eastern... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T06:10+0000

2022-08-30T06:10+0000

2022-08-30T06:10+0000

india

subrahmanyam jaishankar

china

ladakh standoff

quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083385097_0:131:2048:1283_1920x0_80_0_0_0158506aeff5d4896a0d41d7630a4aab.jpg

Indian Foreign Minister S.Jaishankar has said that Dehli's ongoing differences between Beijing and New Delhi remain a “strong concern” that would prevent the “rise of Asia” in the global geopolitics.Delivering the keynote address at the launch of Asia Society Policy Institute in New Delhi on Monday evening, Jaishankar further reiterated that the state of the Sino-India border will “determine the state of the relationship”.Jaishankar stated that even though the countries on the Asian continent were “rising” economically, major differences remained between the major countries. The Foreign Minister said that the “fissures” within Asia will have to be managed through compliance with common laws, norms and rules.“For a start, sovereignty and territorial integrity will have to be respected. Initiatives that impact the region must be consultative, not unilateral. Connectivity, in particular, should be transparent, viable and market-based,” he noted.Jaishankar also argued in his keynote address that the Quad grouping comprising Australia, India, Japan and the US should be viewed as a “collaborative endeavour”. He said that unlike other regions, Asia lacked a regional “architecture” of any kind which is why groupings such as Quad are important.The Indian Foreign Minister also slammed critics of Quad, saying that they have a “vested interest in keeping the region less cohesive and interactive”.Beijing has been critical of the Quad. It has argued that Washington has been trying to conceive of an “Asian NATO” through its involvement in the four-nation informal grouping.For its part, Beijing has strongly opposed US’ involvement in the Indo-Pacific region. The ‘Global Security Initiative’ launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in April has “opposed dividing” the Asia-Pacific region with Washington’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, also criticising the interference of external powers in the region.

china

ladakh standoff

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

subrahmanyam jaishankar, china, ladakh standoff, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)