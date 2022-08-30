https://sputniknews.com/20220830/gop-senators-demand-fbi-communication-with-facebook-on-hunter-biden-amid-claims-of-quashed-1100178077.html

GOP Senators Demand FBI Communication With Facebook on Hunter Biden Amid Claims of Quashed Reporting

GOP Senators Demand FBI Communication With Facebook on Hunter Biden Amid Claims of Quashed Reporting

Earlier, GOP Senator Ron Johnson in a letter to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz cited “individuals with knowledge” as saying that “local... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T15:18+0000

2022-08-30T15:18+0000

2022-08-30T16:03+0000

americas

us

hunter biden

fbi

joe biden

mark zuckerberg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094292013_0:33:1293:760_1920x0_80_0_0_600bd68d11a0db2a3999cf41dd4a108c.jpg

Two Republican Senators have penned a letter to Facebook* owner Mark Zuckerberg demanding that all communications with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Justice Department (DOJ), and other government agencies pertaining to Hunter Biden and his dubious business dealings be turned over.The trove of documents from the now-notorious "laptop from hell" that Joe Biden’s son had abandoned at a repair store in Delaware shed light on shady overseas business dealings of Hunter Biden and suggested he may have peddled access to his father, who was then vice president.Furthermore, the names of the DOJ and FBI officials who communicated with Facebook regarding alleged "Russian disinformation" during the 2020 election should be revealed, Sen. Ron Johnson, a ranking member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote.Their letter, dated August 29, also requested from Facebook the names of officials who the FBI and DOJ made contact with during the 2020 election, and the dates of when the social media platform "decreased the distribution of articles relating to Hunter Biden’s laptop."Senators Johnson and Grassley said Zuckerberg’s recent revelation that the American online social network service, which is part of the company Meta Platforms*, took deliberate steps to censor information about Hunter Biden based on the FBI’s guidance “raises even more questions about the FBI’s actions regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop."In a second letter, addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, the Republicans demanded records relating to the DOJ and FBI’s contact with Facebook, Twitter, and other social media companies regarding the Biden family.The GOP senators lambasted the FBI’s “consistent failure to answer congressional inquiries.”“The FBI’s consistent efforts to falsely paint information relating to Biden family misconduct as Russian disinformation continues to draw serious concerns,” they wrote.FBI Intervention on Hunter ScandalOn August 25, Mark Zuckerberg revealed in an episode of the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience that in the weeks before the 2020 election, which pitted Democrat Joe Biden against Republican Donald Trump, who was seeking reelection, the FBI alerted Facebook specifically that there was “about to be” a “Russian propaganda” effort involving a document dump which “fit the pattern” of The Post’s October 14, 2020 story.At the time when the story broke, tens of thousands of emails and text messages retrieved from the hard drive of the first son’s laptop hinting at possible criminal activity and a “pay-to-play” scheme in which Hunter Biden collected cash from foreign business interests in exchange for political access to his powerful father, Joe Biden, were dismissed as “Russian disinformation.”Accordingly, after the FBI intervention, Facebook resorted to an algorithm to suppress stories about Hunter Biden's laptop before the November 2020 election.Earlier, the New York Post reported that Republican Senator Ron Johnson in a letter to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz cited “individuals with knowledge” as saying that “local FBI leadership” had dragged its feet deliberately over the laptop investigation after the computer was recovered in December 2019.FBI Director Christopher Wray testified earlier this month that he found allegations the FBI mishandled the laptop to be "deeply troubling."Notorious LaptopHunter Biden’s laptop is part of an ongoing Department of Justice probe in Delaware into his murky business activities and possible tax violations.US President Joe Biden has repeatedly dismissed any knowledge of his son’s business activities, with most mainstream news outlets and social media companies shielding the Democrat against damaging fallout from the laptop’s revelations ahead of the 2020 presidential election campaign, when the computer was dismissed as part of a “Russian disinformation operation.”Earlier this year, The New York Times and The Washington Post finally confirmed that the laptop and its damning contents were authentic.The GOP has since lambasted the quashing of the story on Hunter Biden and has vowed to investigate Mark Zuckerberg, the FBI, and the first son if they retake the majority in the House of Representatives after November’s midterm elections.*The activity of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia over extremism.

https://sputniknews.com/20220830/anti-trump-fbi-official-reportedly-forced-out-amid-charges-of-bias-mishandling-hunter-biden-probe-1100144931.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220825/fbi-agents-were-ordered-not-to-probe-hunter-bidens-laptop-from-hell-gop-senator-says-1099970512.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, hunter biden, fbi, joe biden, mark zuckerberg