Finns Display Record Low Confidence in Economy Amid Growing Uncertainty

2022-08-30T08:27+0000

2022-08-30T08:27+0000

2022-08-30T08:27+0000

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Finns' confidence in the economy has plummeted to the lowest point on record, Statistics Finland reported.Some 81 percent of consumers in Finland believe the country's economy is in a worse state than one year ago, while only six percent felt it was better, according to the results of Statistics Finland's latest survey of consumer sentiment.Consumers' buying enthusiasm has decreased drastically since last year. Only a tenth of the respondents considered today to be a good time for major purchases, and fewer than before are thinking about buying a car. Nearly a half of the respondents, 42 percent, admittedly intended to further reduce their spending in the coming year.Meanwhile, consumers' expectations concerning Finland's rate of inflation over the course of the next 12 months rose to their highest levels in the poll's measuring history since 1995.The recent figures were no surprise, as confidence numbers have been slumping for months in a row, Juho Keskinen, economist at the Finnish Mortage Federation, told the newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet. He called the confidence figures an “important grassroots indicator of where things are going in the economy”.The confidence figures also indicated that consumers worry more about the risk of unemployment than before, despite the actual situation on the labor market being rather strong. However, economists estimate that the number of available jobs is likely to decline, albeit with some delay. At the same time, the opportunities for saving have deteriorated during the summer.Fittingly, a similar development was reflected in a fresh assessment by the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), which said that Finland was affected by an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook. In almost all industries, economic indicators have fallen to the similarly low level as during the financial, Eurozone and the COVID crises, or even lower.According to Pakarinen, industries that depend on consumer confidence are the most affected. The recession is already a fact in the construction industry, which is “reaching a turning point”.Earlier, a combination of skyrocketing food and energy prices alongside the possibility of power outages and fuel shortages have spurred forecasts of recession across the European continent and the Western world.

