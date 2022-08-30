International
Live Video: EU Defense Ministers Hold Press Conference Following Informal Meeting in Prague
EU defense ministers gathered in Prague earlier on Tuesday to discuss regional and global security.
european union (eu)
defense
press conference
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Prague, Czech Republic, where EU defense ministers are holding a press conference following an informal meeting earlier on Tuesday, August 30.The ministers discussed a range of regional and global security issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The agenda of the informal meeting also focused on investments in the defense industry.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, right, shakes hands with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as he arrives for a meeting of EU Defense Ministers at the Prague Congress Center in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, right, shakes hands with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as he arrives for a meeting of EU Defense Ministers at the Prague Congress Center in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
International
India
EU defense ministers gathered in Prague earlier on Tuesday to discuss regional and global security.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Prague, Czech Republic, where EU defense ministers are holding a press conference following an informal meeting earlier on Tuesday, August 30.
The ministers discussed a range of regional and global security issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The agenda of the informal meeting also focused on investments in the defense industry.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
