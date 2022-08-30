https://sputniknews.com/20220830/eu-defense-ministers-hold-press-conference-following-informal-meeting-in-prague-1100162900.html
EU Defense Ministers Hold Press Conference Following Informal Meeting in Prague
EU defense ministers gathered in Prague earlier on Tuesday to discuss regional and global security. 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Prague, Czech Republic, where EU defense ministers are holding a press conference following an informal meeting earlier on Tuesday, August 30.The ministers discussed a range of regional and global security issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The agenda of the informal meeting also focused on investments in the defense industry.
EU Defense Ministers Hold Press Conference Following Informal Meeting in Prague
13:25 GMT 30.08.2022 (Updated: 13:26 GMT 30.08.2022)
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Prague, Czech Republic, where EU defense ministers are holding a press conference following an informal meeting earlier on Tuesday, August 30.
The ministers discussed a range of regional and global security issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The agenda of the informal meeting also focused on investments in the defense industry.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.