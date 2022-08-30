https://sputniknews.com/20220830/elephant-knocks-down-parked-bike-while-wandering-city-at-night---video-1100152762.html
Elephant Knocks Down Parked Bike While Wandering City at Night - Video
According to officials from the Forest Department, the elephant not only wandered around the city all night, it also entered a house in search of food, stayed... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
Elephant Knocks Down Parked Bike While Wandering City at Night - Video
According to officials from the Forest Department, the elephant not only wandered around the city all night, it also entered a house in search of food, stayed there for some time before taking to the streets where it damaged scores of vehicles.
In a recent video doing the rounds on the internet, an elephant can be seen roaming the streets at midnight in the city of Tezpur in India's Assam state. It was caught on camera kicking and knocking down a bike parked on the roadside.
The onlookers, hiding behind a tree, captured the video. They can be heard warning others about the angry elephant creating havoc on the streets.
The Forest Department officials told the PTI news agency that the elephant had crossed the Brahmaputra River and entered the city.
First, it broke into a house in the city's Chandmari area and looked for food in the kitchen. After staying there some time, the elephant walked through Tezpur port and went into Chitralekha Park.
The elephant wandered the streets the whole night and reportedly damaged several cars and bikes parked on the roadside.
With almost 75,000 views and 967 likes, the video has gone viral on Twitter, drawing hilarious reactions from netizens.