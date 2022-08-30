International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220830/elephant-knocks-down-parked-bike-while-wandering-city-at-night---video-1100152762.html
Elephant Knocks Down Parked Bike While Wandering City at Night - Video
Elephant Knocks Down Parked Bike While Wandering City at Night - Video
According to officials from the Forest Department, the elephant not only wandered around the city all night, it also entered a house in search of food, stayed... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-30T12:28+0000
2022-08-30T12:28+0000
viral
elephant
elephant
viral video
video
video clip
bike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100165493_0:59:1199:733_1920x0_80_0_0_e74c1bf1933f0296cf274563fa239fcf.jpg
In a recent video doing the rounds on the internet, an elephant can be seen roaming the streets at midnight in the city of Tezpur in India's Assam state. It was caught on camera kicking and knocking down a bike parked on the roadside.The onlookers, hiding behind a tree, captured the video. They can be heard warning others about the angry elephant creating havoc on the streets.The Forest Department officials told the PTI news agency that the elephant had crossed the Brahmaputra River and entered the city. First, it broke into a house in the city's Chandmari area and looked for food in the kitchen. After staying there some time, the elephant walked through Tezpur port and went into Chitralekha Park.The elephant wandered the streets the whole night and reportedly damaged several cars and bikes parked on the roadside. With almost 75,000 views and 967 likes, the video has gone viral on Twitter, drawing hilarious reactions from netizens.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100165493_72:0:1127:791_1920x0_80_0_0_75ca4bb2787a330642414ef36eb8d098.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elephant, elephant, viral video, video, video clip, bike
elephant, elephant, viral video, video, video clip, bike

Elephant Knocks Down Parked Bike While Wandering City at Night - Video

12:28 GMT 30.08.2022
© Photo : Parveen Kaswan, IFS/twitterHe is so against wrong parking of bikes
He is so against wrong parking of bikes - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
© Photo : Parveen Kaswan, IFS/twitter
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
According to officials from the Forest Department, the elephant not only wandered around the city all night, it also entered a house in search of food, stayed there for some time before taking to the streets where it damaged scores of vehicles.
In a recent video doing the rounds on the internet, an elephant can be seen roaming the streets at midnight in the city of Tezpur in India's Assam state. It was caught on camera kicking and knocking down a bike parked on the roadside.
The onlookers, hiding behind a tree, captured the video. They can be heard warning others about the angry elephant creating havoc on the streets.
The Forest Department officials told the PTI news agency that the elephant had crossed the Brahmaputra River and entered the city.
First, it broke into a house in the city's Chandmari area and looked for food in the kitchen. After staying there some time, the elephant walked through Tezpur port and went into Chitralekha Park.
The elephant wandered the streets the whole night and reportedly damaged several cars and bikes parked on the roadside.
With almost 75,000 views and 967 likes, the video has gone viral on Twitter, drawing hilarious reactions from netizens.
© Photo : TwitterTwitter reacts to the viral video of an elephant wandering on the streets at midnight and kicking and knocking off a bike parked on the roadside.
Twitter reacts to the viral video of an elephant wandering on the streets at midnight and kicking and knocking off a bike parked on the roadside. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2022
Twitter reacts to the viral video of an elephant wandering on the streets at midnight and kicking and knocking off a bike parked on the roadside.
© Photo : Twitter
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала