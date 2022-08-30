https://sputniknews.com/20220830/ec-president-preparations-underway-for-meeting-of-azerbaijans-aliyev-with-armenias-pashinyan-1100174369.html

EC President: Preparations Underway for Meeting of Azerbaijan's Aliyev With Armenia's Pashinyan

EC President: Preparations Underway for Meeting of Azerbaijan's Aliyev With Armenia's Pashinyan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that preparations are in full swing for a meeting between Azerbaijani President... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Preparatory calls today in advance of tomorrow's fourth Brussels meeting with @azpresident and PM @NikolPashinyan," Michel tweeted.In May, Michel held a trilateral meeting with Pashinyan and Aliyev in Brussels, during which the leaders agreed to establish the commission on delimitation and security of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. On May 24, the first meeting of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Shahin Mustafayev, took place at the Armenian-Azerbaijani interstate border in the format of a joint commission on border delimitation and security.The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia flared up in Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2020, marking the most serious escalation of the decades-long conflict in years, with thousands of casualties left on both sides. The hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire in November of that year. The parties agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to oversee the truce.

