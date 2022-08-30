https://sputniknews.com/20220830/denmark-supports-blanket-ban-on-tourist-visas-for-russians-1100149617.html

Denmark Supports Blanket Ban on Tourist Visas for Russians

Denmark has voiced hopes for a comprehensive EU solution that will put an end to Russian tourists within the EU.If Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod had his way, Russian tourists would no longer have the opportunity to travel to Denmark and other EU countries over Moscow's special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, which the West has labeled an “invasion”.“It is deeply provocative that Russian tourists can go on holiday in Europe at the same time as Ukrainian cities are bombed beyond recognition. And as Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60 are not even allowed to leave the country, because they are forcibly conscripted to fight against the illegal Russian invasion. It is important that we send a clear signal to Russia that everything they are doing in Ukraine is completely crazy. And one of the tools that can be used is to address it are Russian tourist visas”, the Social Democrat minister told TV2.These days, he will meet with his fellow EU ministers in Prague, Czech Republic. There, further sanctions against Russia are at the top of the agenda.As was reported by the UK newspaper The Financial Times, the EU plans to suspend an agreement with Russia from 2007, which made it easier for Russians to get a Schengen visa. Following the start of the Ukraine campaign, the EU denied visas to Russian politicians and officials as part of its sanctions campaign, but always stressed that ordinary people shall not be held responsible for the government's actions.If it proves impossible to reach an agreement on EU level on sanctions against Russian tourists, the Danish government will inspect the existing national options.Earlier this month, Estonia closed its border to tens of thousands of Russians with previously issued visas, becoming the first country in the EU to do so. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also urged the West earlier this month to impose a blanket travel ban on Russians. Latvia stopped issuing visas to Russian citizens, whereas Finland reduced the number of visas issued.However, a blanket ban was opposed by numerous politicians, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Other EU countries such as Hungary and Greece are also likely to resist an EU-wide ban, whereas Portugal already opposed the step as “punishing to the Russian people”.

