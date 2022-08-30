https://sputniknews.com/20220830/delhi-named-indias-most-unsafe-city-for-women-1100147535.html

Delhi Named India's Most Unsafe City for Women

Delhi has retained its notorious distinction of being the most unsafe city for women in India as per the latest report by the country's crime record-keeping agency - the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).According to NCRB, Delhi witnessed at least two rapes of minor girls every day in 2021. The cases of crimes against women also saw a massive 40 percent jump in 2021 compared with the figures of 2020. While Delhi registered 13,892 such cases last year, the number stood at 9,782 a year ago.The capital city alone recorded 32.20 percent of the cases of crimes committed against women among the 19 metro cities that were part of the NCRB data.In addition to Delhi, the NCRB accounted for cases of crimes against women from the cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, and Surat .Mumbai and Bengaluru were ranked second and third with 5,543 and 3,127 cases of crimes against women.Percentage-wise Mumbai accounted for 12.76 percent of the total crimes against women among the 19 cities while Bengaluru's contribution in such instances was 7.2 percent.Meanwhile, Delhi also topped the charts for registering the most number of kidnappings (3,948) against women, girl child rapes (833), and cruelty by spouses (4,674).

