https://sputniknews.com/20220830/british-nato-flagship-may-miss-trials-with-f-35b-lightning-jets-because-of-breakdown-1100147252.html

British NATO Flagship May Miss Trials With F-35B Lightning Jets Because of Breakdown

British NATO Flagship May Miss Trials With F-35B Lightning Jets Because of Breakdown

On Saturday, the British HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, the United Kingdom’s largest warship, broke down because of "damage to its propeller shaft" soon... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T10:18+0000

2022-08-30T10:18+0000

2022-08-30T10:18+0000

military

uk

hms prince of wales

aircraft carrier

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105411/91/1054119128_0:103:2000:1228_1920x0_80_0_0_3b6f802603b28813cc981507cdf72349.jpg

HMS Prince of Wales, the second of the United Kingdom's Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, which was commissioned in 2019, risks skipping exercises in the United States. The $3.5Bln, 65,000-tonne warship had been scheduled to take part in trials with F-35B Lightning jets in the US during the four-month deployment.According to the specialist website Navy Lookout, if the breakdown cannot be resolved at sea, the carrier might need to go into dry dock at Rosyth, Scotland, much earlier than its planned inspection in 2023.HMS Prince of Wales was on its way for a four-month deployment to the United States when it broke down. It now remains at the south coast exercise area near the Isle of Wight.This is not the first time there have been problems with the aircraft carrier: in 2020, HMS Prince of Wales, NATO’s flagship carrier, was out of order for six months because its engine room had been flooded. Then the planned departure of the ship to the United States had to be canceled and it was stranded in Portsmouth.According to reports, in its first two years in service, HMS Prince of Wales reportedly spent fewer than 90 days at sea.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, hms prince of wales, aircraft carrier