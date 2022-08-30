https://sputniknews.com/20220830/biden-takes-official-step-toward-announcing-run-for-re-election-fec-filing-says-1100188767.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has filed some of the requisite documents paving the way toward announcing his run for re-election in the 2024...

In an amended FEC filing, the Biden campaign indicated that it has appointed a treasurer, Keana Spencer, who has long served as a tax strategist for Biden.The filing comes ahead of the president’s scheduled address on Tuesday in the state of Pennsylvania on what he has characterized as the "battle for the soul of the nation."On November 8, the US is havng midterm elections that are held near the midpoint of a president's four-year term of office. On November 5, 2024, the US will hold the presidential election to vote for the country's 47th president.

