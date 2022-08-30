https://sputniknews.com/20220830/american-firms-want-to-dodge-sanctions-and-secretly-trade-with-russia-through-turkey-report-claims-1100153612.html

American Firms Want to Dodge Sanctions and Secretly Trade With Russia Through Turkey, Report Claims

American Firms Want to Dodge Sanctions and Secretly Trade With Russia Through Turkey, Report Claims

Following the launch of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions seeking to cripple Russia’s economy. In effect... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T08:48+0000

2022-08-30T08:48+0000

2022-08-30T08:48+0000

turkey

russia

sanctions

ukraine crisis

americas

vladimir putin

recep tayyip erdogan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101324/21/1013242115_0:45:1383:823_1920x0_80_0_0_059b6b5f51db9017b1c444065b5e0e7d.jpg

American companies that withdrew from Russia in the wake of the launch of its special military operation in Ukraine are looking for a way to covertly continue to trade with Moscow via Turkey, the Yeni Safak wrote, citing sources in Turkish business circles.Many American companies that want to circumvent the sweeping Western sanctions imposed against Russia over the Ukraine crisis are approaching Turkish companies and offering to do business together in exchange for a commission, the sources are cited as saying.According to representatives of business circles that the publication has spoken to over the course of the past months, the number of such proposals coming from American companies has increased.According to the report, American companies seek to conduct their business along the Russia-Turkey-Dubai-US route, buying goods from Russia.The main commodities that American companies want to buy from Russia are reportedly petrochemicals, mineral fuels, precious metals and stones, grains, iron and steel, fertilizers and inorganic chemicals, water products and alcoholic beverages.When the US and Europe rushed to impose sanctions on Russian companies and wealthy businessmen working in various fields, especially in finance, energy, defense and technology, thousands of Western companies found themselves in a difficult situation, the outlet added.Under pressure from investors and consumers, many Western companies had been forced to wind down their operations, closing stores in Russia at a financial cost to their businesses. For some, like McDonald’s, PepsiCo and Shell, their ties with the country had been built over decades.The publication recalls that after the start of the special operation in Ukraine on February 24, Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of the International Affairs Division at the US Chamber of Commerce, visited Turkey in March and met with both politicians and businessmen.‘Double-Edged Sword’The report comes as the US Treasury Department has been ramping up pressure on NATO ally Turkey after it continued to maintain strong ties with Moscow regardless of western sanctions imposed on Russia.Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo had informed the American Chamber of Commerce in Turkey that Turkish companies were at risk of US sanctions if they did business with sanctioned Russians, The Wall Street Journal reported on August 22.Ademayo is said to have spoken with his Turkish counterpart, Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas, voicing discontent with what he called Russia’s “use” of Turkey "to evade sanctions put in place by the United States and 30 countries."Turkish media outlet Daily Sabah quoted the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSIAD) on August 24 as saying that it received a letter from the US warning of the possible risk of restrictions if it established relations with sanctioned Russian entities and individuals.The Turkish outlet also said that trade between Ankara and Moscow "has been booming since spring", with the value of Turkish exports to Russia between May and July rising by nearly 50% from 2021.Turkish companies had been quick to step in and fill the void created by Western businesses that withdrew from Russia after the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine.In early August, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has slammed the Western sanctions as a “double-edged sword, met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in the Russian resort city of Sochi where they agreed to step up business cooperation. Earlier, the Turkish president explained that imposing sanctions on Russia would harm the Turkish economy, and stressed that Ankara would not jump on the West's anti-Russia sanctions bandwagon as Turkey is dependent on Russia's energy imports.

https://sputniknews.com/20220616/chinese-companies-willing-to-replace-western-goods-in-russia---russian-trade-delegation-1096384863.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220826/financial-expert-turkish-businesses-wont-miss-lucrative-opportunities-in-russia-despite-us-threats-1099996732.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220617/russia-ready-to-cooperate-with-western-companies-despite-political-pressure-putin-says-1096416783.html

russia

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

turkey, russia, sanctions, ukraine crisis, vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan