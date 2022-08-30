https://sputniknews.com/20220830/actor-kamal-khan-arrested-in-mumbai-over-tweets-posted-in-2020-1100146259.html

Actor Kamal Khan Arrested in Mumbai Over Tweets Posted In 2020

Actor Kamal Khan Arrested in Mumbai Over Tweets Posted In 2020

Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has often sparked controversy for criticizing and poking fun at Bollywood celebrities and their movies in his tweets and... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-30T11:19+0000

2022-08-30T11:19+0000

2022-08-30T11:27+0000

india

controversy

tweet

tweets

angry tweets

celebrity

celebrity gossip

celebrity scandal

bollywood

bollywood

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100169746_0:147:500:428_1920x0_80_0_0_86f64a77c58f5202e955d82ae0e43a46.jpg

Bollywood actor-producer Kamal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, was arrested on Tuesday immediately after he landed at Mumbai airport over tweets he posted in 2020.Although it was not immediately clear which was the offending tweet, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him by Rahul Kanal, a core committee member of Yuva Sena (the youth wing of Shiv Sena party), for making derogatory remarks on social media about the death of actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan in 2020. On 30 April, 2020, KRK took a jibe at veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, son of the "Showman of Indian cinema", Raj Kapoor, and tweeted that Rishi was hospitalized and must not die since wine shops were due to open soon, a PTI news agency report cited a police official as saying.KRK had also taken pot-shots at late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, a day before his death on 29 April 2020. Khan will be appear before Borivali Court on Tuesday, according to Mumbai Police.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

controversy, tweet, tweets, angry tweets, celebrity, celebrity gossip, celebrity scandal, bollywood, bollywood