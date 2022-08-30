https://sputniknews.com/20220830/actor-kamal-khan-arrested-in-mumbai-over-tweets-posted-in-2020-1100146259.html
Actor Kamal Khan Arrested in Mumbai Over Tweets Posted In 2020
Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has often sparked controversy for criticizing and poking fun at Bollywood celebrities and their movies in his tweets and... 30.08.2022, Sputnik International
11:19 GMT 30.08.2022 (Updated: 11:27 GMT 30.08.2022)
Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has often sparked controversy for criticizing and poking fun at Bollywood celebrities and their movies in his tweets and YouTube vlog. He has acted in several Bollywood movies including 'Munna Pandey Berozgaar', 'Deshdrohi', 'Ek Villain'.
Bollywood actor-producer Kamal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, was arrested on Tuesday immediately after he landed at Mumbai airport over tweets he posted in 2020.
Although it was not immediately clear which was the offending tweet, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him by Rahul Kanal, a core committee member of Yuva Sena (the youth wing of Shiv Sena party), for making derogatory remarks on social media about the death of actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan in 2020.
On 30 April, 2020, KRK took a jibe at veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, son of the "Showman of Indian cinema", Raj Kapoor, and tweeted that Rishi was hospitalized and must not die since wine shops were due to open soon, a PTI news agency report cited a police official as saying.
KRK had also taken pot-shots at late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, a day before his death on 29 April 2020.
"We have registered an FIR against Kamal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 [punishment for obscene acts or words in public] and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code(IPC)," PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.
Khan will be appear before Borivali Court on Tuesday, according to Mumbai Police.