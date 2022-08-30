https://sputniknews.com/20220830/aap-bjp-hold-rival-overnight-rallies-in-delhi---video-1100150993.html

Lawmakers belonging to the AAP and BJP held separate overnight protests on Monday night at the premises of the Delhi Legislative Assembly against each other.Holding placards and shouting slogans, the AAP demonstrated near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises, demanding that Lieutenant Governor Vinnai Kumar Saxena resign for allegedly pressuring officials to exchange demonetized notes worth INR14Bln ($175Mln) during demonetization.In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetization of INR500 ($7) and INR1,000 ($14) banknotes. The government gave three months for individuals to exchange or deposit banknotes.Various individuals hailed the move since it was believed that people who dealt in the black market wouldn't be able to deposit their cash. Saxena was Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman during demonetization, and the AAP alleged that he abused his position.The AAP is also demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the matter. On the other hand, the BJP is demanding the resignation of Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption cases filed by the federal probe agencies the CBI, and Enforcement Directorate (ED). BJP lawmakers held a sit-in protest near the statues of three freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. The CBI has filed against Sisodia in a case related to the now-withdrawn liquor policy brought in by the AAP government in November 2021. The probe agency has alleged that the Delhi government's liquor policy was steeped in corruption and that Sisodia was involved in the scheme. The accusation, however, was denied by Sisodia, as well as the AAP. In June, India's top financial probe agency, the ED, arrested Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain last month in a money-laundering case which Jain has denied. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP secured a thumping victory in the past two Delhi Assembly elections - of 70 assembly seats, it won 67 and 62 in 2015 and 2020, respectively.

