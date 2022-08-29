https://sputniknews.com/20220829/un-knows-about-sale-of-organs-children-in-afghanistan-deputy-special-envoy-says-1100102986.html

UN Knows About Sale of Organs, Children in Afghanistan, Deputy Special Envoy Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations knows about instances of sale of children and human organs in Afghanistan as people there undertook extreme... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

"We saw already last year that people resorted to extreme methods of dealing with this situation, up to the sale of organs, the sale of children," Alakbarov stated.Alakbarov pointed out that approximately 19-20 million people in Afghanistan are consistently in severe need of humanitarian assistance.Alakbarov noted that according to United Nations data, two-thirds of the Afghan's earnings are spent on food, which adds to the overall difficulty of the situation.Seasonal rains in July have resulted in massive floods across Afghanistan resulting in a number of humanitarian organizations to assist the Afghans with food, medicines, emergency shelter and other necessities.The floods have only added to the already difficult situation in Afghanistan. The rise to power of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) in 2021 resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. Moreover, a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan in June, leaving more than 1,000 killed and 1,500 others injured.

